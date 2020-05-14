Another chicken dish, but oh-so-delicious

As I’ve said before, I’ve been trying to find new ways to cook chicken because I’m sick of everything I’ve been used to making. So I took to Pinterest and I found a bunch different chicken marinades I wanted to try, but this one has been at the top of my list: mustard and honey chicken.

Now, I grew up eating honey mustard glazed chicken from my mom and also probably overusing mustard in any situation that I could, because I love it. So this one caught my attention, but I couldn’t find the mustard it called for so I ended up using another type of mustard instead, and honestly, I am a huge fan of this, though it took a few tries before I got the ratios right.

This marinade took me a few attempts to get the right ratio but once I did it was amazing. The first time I followed the recipe I had found and it didn’t give it much of a flavor but the second time I doubled it and found it to be perfect.

The entire thing is quick and simple to make with very little work which is my favorite type of meals. I’m still working on some other marinades I want to do, but so far this has to be a top one for a while.

***

Ingredients …

2 chicken breasts

1 tablespoon of garlic

2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons of raw honey

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Place chicken breasts in a bag or bowl then add all ingredients. Mix well together and let sit for 30 minute to an hour.

Preheat the oven to 375 and place marinated chicken on a baking tray. Cook for 25 to 30 minutes or until cooked thoroughly.

Plate and enjoy

Katelin Gandee can be reached at www.laurinburgexchange.com.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}