Church seeks funding for food center

ROCKINGHAM — Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Church is seeking donations in support of its food center, which the church has used to feed approximately 6,000 people per month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. T.R. Harrington, the church’s pastor, said donations are needed to help cover the food center’s overhead costs.

“There’s more to it than just having food out,” Harrington said.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina stocks the church’s food center. Depending on food intake and demand, the church holds drive-thru food distribution events twice or three times per week. Anyone is welcome to receive food at those events, which are facilitated by a group of approximately 15 volunteers.

Harrington said the food center’s funding has been depleting rapidly because the church itself is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With that closure, key sources of financial support for the food center are nonexistent, and it’s unclear when they will return.

The food center has 10 freezers, a reach-in cooler and a walk-in cooler. Harrington said donations will help cover maintenance of that equipment, and the donations will also help pay the food center’s utility bills.

Donations of any amount can be mailed to 328 Airport Rd. in Rockingham.

The church’s food distribution schedule varies on a week-to-week basis. An updated schedule is posted each week on the front door of the food center.

Harrington said on Tuesday that the church is planning to have a drive-in distribution event from noon to around 3 p.m. on Thursday. There’ll be another feeding event on Friday at 9 a.m.

“We’ll probably feed 1,000 more more (On Thursday),” Harrington said.

Contributed photo Volunteers have been helping hand out boxes of free food to members of the community several times per week at Tabernacle Full Gospel Church's food center.

Brandon Tester Staff Writer