HAMLET — Richmond County Schools on Wednesday announced changes to the child nutrition department’s food distribution schedule. The school system also announced the implementation of a new emergency meals program.

Richmond County Schools will now deliver meals to its pick-up sites from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Mondays, breakfast and lunch will be provided. On Tuesdays, breakfast and lunch will be provided for Tuesday and Wednesday. The pick-up sites will be closed on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, breakfast and lunch will be provided for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, The sites will be closed again on Fridays.

The school system’s bus schedules will remain the same.

The food pick-up sites are Cordova Middle School; Hamlet Middle School; L.J. Bell Elementary School; Mineral Springs Elementary School; Monroe Avenue Elementary School; Ninth Grade Academy; and West Rockingham Elementary School.

Emergency meals

Richmond County Schools has created a new program called Emergency Meals-to-You. Families enrolled in the program will have meals for their children delivered to their doorstep free for the month of June.

Every two weeks, families in the Emergency Meals-to-You program will receive one box of food per child in their household.

“Each box will include 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers,” a news release from RCS reads in part. “All foods are shelf-stable, which means they will last for a while.”

The deadline to sign up for the program is 5 p.m. on May 18. The application can be found online at https://NCmealstoyou.formstack.com/forms/round2

“If you do not sign up by the deadline, you will have to pick up meals at the designated school meal sites over the summer as we will not utilize our buses to deliver meals,” the release reads.

Families who have questions about applying for the program should contact the social worker at their child’s school.

Daily Journal Staff