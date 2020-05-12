P-EBT benefits will help families through pandemic

North Carolina has been approved for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program. This program will provide extra help buying groceries for the families of the more than 800,000 children who normally receive free and reduced lunch at school.

Families will receive approximately $371 in total P-EBT benefits per child, provided over two installments. Unused benefits will rollover month-to-month and must be used within 365 days.

NCDHHS is working to operationalize the P-EBT program, so please continue to visit this page for more information regarding North Carolina’s P-EBT program. To provide families and community partners information about the P-EBT program, answers to Frequently Asked Questions are provided below and will be regularly updated over the coming weeks.

Families do not need to apply for the P-EBT program. P-EBT eligible families currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

P-EBT eligible families not currently enrolled in FNS will be mailed an EBT card in the next few weeks and will receive a letter from NCDHHS in the mail explaining how to activate and use their card.

COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments

Most North Carolinians are eligible for Economic Impact Payments from the federal government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The payments, also commonly referred to as stimulus payments, are automatic for those who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.

Eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents should use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool if they:

— Had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019; or

— Were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019 and didn’t plan to.

You can provide the necessary information to the IRS easily and quickly for no fee using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool to determine your eligibility and Economic Impact Payment amount.

For more information visit www.ncdhhs.gov.

