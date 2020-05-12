Regional News Briefs

Police need the

public’s help

FAIRMONT — The police department here is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have written multiple counterfeit checks in North and South Carolina since January.

The man is thought to have used counterfeit checks on a valid account to obtain merchandise, according to the Fairmont Police Department. Counterfeit checks have been discovered in Pembroke, Laurinburg, Fairmont, and in Dillon and Tabor City, South Carolina.

He is believed to be driving a dark Kia passenger car, according to the police department.

Anyone with information should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766. Callers can remain anonymous.

Man charged with

shooting grandmother

RED SPRINGS — An 18-year-old Red Springs man was arrested Sunday evening after the shooting death of his 77-year-old grandmother.

Justin Penn is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mary Penn, of the same residence, according to the Red Springs Police Department. He admitted to the shooting, which took place about 5 p.m. Sunday at the residence on Hubert McLean Avenue, according to the police department.

Justin Penn was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information should call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.

COVID-19 claims

two more lives

LUMBERTON — Two more Robeson County residents have died of COVID-19, and 45 more residents have tested positive for the virus, the Robeson County Health Department reported Monday.

The two deaths brings to eight the number of county residents that have died of the new coronavirus. A 69-year-old man, who tested positive on May 5, and a 70-year-old woman, who tested positive recently, are the most recent deaths.

In total, Robeson County has had 415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 21.

Flyover to honor

front-line workers

PINEHURST – The Bandit Flight Team, a North Carolina-based group of formation pilots, will perform a flyover of multiple towns in Moore, Richmond, Hoke and Lee counties on Saturday to honor area healthcare and emergency services workers.

The flyover will start over the Sanford area at 11:45 a.m., then proceed to Pinehurst, Rockingham and conclude over Raeford. They will pass over FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Rockingham at 12:12 p.m.

For more information about the Bandit Flight team, visit www.BanditFlightTeam.com.

From Champion Media news reports.