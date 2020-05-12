CAROLYN USSERY HOBBS

FUQUAY-VARINA — Carolyn Ussery Hobbs, age 78, departed from her earthly life on Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 after a brief illness. She is now living in eternity with our Savior. Due to the unfortunate coronavirus restrictions, we will have a private graveside service for the immediate family and will hold a Celebration of Life for her at a later time for extended family and friends. We look forward to gathering with all of you then.

Carolyn is already greatly missed by her family, including her husband, Harold, the love of her life for 57 years; daughter, Jill Blythe and her husband, Jeff of Apex; daughter, Sylvia McCarty and her husband, Mike of Holly Springs; grandchildren, Emma Blythe, Sean McCarty, Maie Blythe, and Kaci McCarty; and sister, Shirley Ditt and her husband, Tom of Raleigh.

Carolyn was born on February 19, 1942, in Richmond County, N.C., to Walter (“Watt”) Little Ussery and Maie Hall Ussery. Growing up on a farm, she worked side-by-side with her parents, working in tobacco, driving the tractor, and milking cows. In high school she excelled at academics and played basketball as well. She attended Mars Hill College for one year and was awarded Most Outstanding Student in the Accelerated Business Class. Soon after graduating from college, she moved to Charlotte where she met Harold, and they married a year later. While living in Charlotte, she worked for GMAC and then Republic Steel. After having their two children, she and Harold moved to Lake Norman, N.C., where they lived for over 30 years. She was an at-home mother for several years before working at the Nalle Clinic as a medical secretary. She was a very active member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon. She also spent many years cooking and serving meals for the Bethel Youth Club. Even though she and Harold had an ideal life living on the lake and retiring at the same time as many of their dear friends there, “they” decided to pack up and move to Wake County to be close to their grandchildren, so in 2004, they moved to Fuquay-Varina. She and Harold were then blessed to find Wake Chapel as their church home, making many dear friends. There she served for many years with others in her church, and her favorite ministry was befriending and visiting the sick and the elderly.

Besides her family, Carolyn is survived by loving relatives on both the “Ussery and Hall side” and the “Hobbs side.” She also leaves behind many loving friends who will tell you that she loved others passionately and always wanted to serve them with food, or a phone call, or a visit, or with prayers. The family thanks all of you for your support and prayers during her illness.

As we say farewell to Carolyn, we think of the Psalmist who said, “I will lift up mine eyes to the hills – from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth… The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore.” (Psalm 121:1-2, 8)

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the NC Food Bank, or to Wake Chapel Church in Fuquay-Varina, attn: Women’s Fellowship.

And in her memory, love your family and friends with all your heart, help others in need, and put Christ first in all you do.

