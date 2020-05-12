Richmond County Schools releases virtual graduation ceremonies schedule

HAMLET — On Tuesday, Richmond County Schools announced its graduation ceremony plans for the spring semester.

The school system is planning to have all virtual graduations. In a release posted on Facebook, the school system said they are still keeping their options open; if restrictions on large gatherings are lifted soon, traditional ceremonies could still be possible. Traditional ceremonies could take place after virtual graduation ceremonies are filmed, depending on how quickly restrictions are lifted.

Richmond Senior High will hold a virtual graduation ceremony. Filming for the ceremony will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, May 19 to 21, at the high school. Each senior homeroom will be given a specific time between 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. to show up on campus and check in. Those times are as follows:

TUESDAY — 9:30 – 10:30 12-19 Hamilton, Ingram, Steele, Daniel; 10:30 – 11:30 12-1 David & 12-2 James; 1:00 – 2:00 12-3 Campbell & 12-4 Deese; 2:00 – 3:00 12-5 Floyd & 12-6 Gilliam; 3:00 – 4:00 12-7 O’Neil & 12-8 A. Larsen.

WEDNESDAY — 9:30 – 10:30 12-9 C. Larsen & 12-10 Howard; 10:30 – 11:30 12-11 McDougald & 12-12 Eller; 11:30 – 12:00 Junior Marshals; 1:00 – 2:00 12-13 McDonald & 12-14 Moss; 2:00 – 3:00 12-15 Jones & 12-16 Russell; 3:00 – 4:00 12-17 Hudson & 12-18 Learn

THURSDAY — 9:30-11:30 make-up day (no photographer on site)

Per the school system, only one car per graduate can attend the graduation filming sessions.

Once students are checked in at the high school, they will walk one-by-one to the middle of the graduation stage,as they would do under normal circumstances, and receive their diploma. At that time, each graduate will have their picture taken with principal Jim Butler.

The school system released the following dress code rules:

Females: Wear light, solid-colored dress (dress should not hang longer than the gown). Shoes must be solid white, nude or black heels, flats or sandals. No tennis shoes, boots or flip flops will be allowed. If you choose to wear hose/stockings, they must be natural in color.

Males: Wear khaki or black dress pants, white collared button-up dress shirt, dark colored solid tie (no bow ties or string ties). Black or brown dress shoes only. No tennis shoes, boots, or flip flops will be allowed.

Richmond County Schools is planning to air the graduation video on June 12.

“Again, we are trying to hold out for as long as we can, in hopes that some type of traditional graduation ceremony is possible and/or other possible options,” the release on Facebook reads in part.

Richmond Early College High School

Richmond Early College High School’s graduation ceremony will be filmed from May 19-21 at Cole Auditorium. Each graduate will be given a specific time between 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. to show up on campus and check in. That time will be relayed, and an appointment confirmed by REaCH staff in the coming days.

All video footage and photos taken at the graduation will be published on Richmond County Schools’ website.

Ashley Chapel Educational Center

Ashley Chapel Educational Center’s virtual graduation was filmed Monday, May 11. The initial plan is to air their graduation on Thursday, June 11 at 6 p.m.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_rcslogo_color.jpg