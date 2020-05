March and April birth announcements

The following parents have authorized the release of the births of their children in the months of March and April at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

March 6, 2020

Breanner Wall, Rockingham, a son, Malachi DeShon Wall

March 11, 2020

Ryan and Stephanie Upton, Rockingham, a son, Sebastian DePrizio Upton

March 12, 2020

Asya Evens and Antwan Chambliss, Rockingham, a daughter, Uriyah Zy’Rae Marie Chambliss

March 13, 2020

Shuantel Marshall and Brynton Jones, Rockingham, a son, Bryson Keontae Jones

March 17, 2020

Bradlee Hoffman and Cameron Honeycutt, Rockingham, a son, Bradlee Azariah Hoffman

March 22, 2020

Catherine Carmichael and Courtney Carter, Richmond County, a son, Courtney Lamont Carter, Jr.

April 1, 2020

Brandon and Kristie Hughes, Rockingham, a son, Gunner Knox Hughes

April 5, 2020

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lingren, Rockingham, a son, Grainger Edmon Lingren

April 8, 2020

Kenneth and Catherine Lang, Hamlet, a son, Leo Oliver Lang

April 8, 2020

Karissa Smith and John Brown, Rockingham, a daughter, Natalie Brown

April 17, 2020

Stefany Cherry and Michael Abbott, Raeford, a son, Lucas Michael Abbott

April 19, 2020

Sheila and Christopher Bachman, Hamlet, a daughter, Salice Elizabeth Rose Bachman

