Flyover to honor frontline workers May 16

PINEHURST – The Bandit Flight Team, a North Carolina-based group of formation pilots, will perform a flyover of multiple towns in Moore, Richmond, Hoke and Lee counties on Saturday, May 16th to honor area healthcare and emergency services workers.

The flyover will start over the Sanford area at 11:45 a.m., then proceed to Pinehurst, Rockingham and conclude over Raeford. They will pass over FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Rockingham 12:12 p.m. The tribute flight was organized by the Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the organizers of the annual Festival D’Avion.

“Like the many tribute flights we have seen across the country and in North Carolina, we wanted to do something similar for healthcare and emergency services workers, and everyone else on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen CVB. “If people go outside to see the flyover, we simply ask people have fun, take pictures and videos, but do so while social distancing.”

Here are the approximate flyover times:

• 11:45 a.m. — Central Carolina Hospital Sanford

• 12 p.m. — First Health Moore Regional Pinehurst

• 12:01 p.m. — Pinehurst Police and Fire Departments/Pinehurst Resort

• 12:12 p.m. — First Health Moore Regional Hospital Rockingham

• 12:30 p.m. — First Health Moore Regional Hospital Hoke County

The Bandit Flight team flies vintage aircraft to preserve the military Warbird heritage, and as an opportunity to salute our returning war veterans. Typically, a maximum of six planes fly in demonstration formations.

The Festival D’Avion is owned and operated by Peter Stilwell with Tarheel Communications Solutions and Dave Droschak with Droschak Communications. The Festival D’Avion Air Show was postponed in April and has been rescheduled for Oct. 2-3, 2020 and will be held at the Moore County Airport.

For more information about the Bandit Flight team, visit www.BanditFlightTeam.com. For more information about the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen CVB, go to www.HomeofGolf.com.

The Festival D’Avion is a celebration of Freedom and Flight and honors the men and women that have served in the armed forces. The 1½ day event, hosted at the Moore County Airport, includes a celebration concert featuring the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band, Runway 5K race/walk, special aircraft exhibits, scheduled aircraft fly-overs, Warbird displays, precision jump team exhibitions, programmed entertainment and a special scheduled fly-out of all participating aircraft.

Route to include Rockingham, Sandhills region