City council meetings set for Tuesday evening

The city councils of Rockingham and Hamlet will hold their respective meetings on Tuesday evening.

The Rockingham City Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, located at 514 Rockingham Road. The Hamlet City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Hamlet City Hall, located at 201 Main St.

One of the items on deck for Hamlet’s city council is the confirmation of a resolution urging the Richmond County Board of Commissioners to repeal its decision to change its sales tax distribution method from per capita to ad valorem. All of Richmond County’s other municipalities approved virtually identical resolutions.

“The implementation of the distribution will result in an unjust and and inequitable distribution of sales tax to the cities of Hamlet and Rockingham and the towns of Dobbins Heights, Ellerbe, Hoffman and Norman from Richmond County,” the resolution reads in part.

County Manager Brian Land previously said the distribution change was necessary to balance the county’s budget. Per its resolution, Hamlet wants the commissioners to consider sticking with per-capita sales tax distribution and raising the county tax rate, “rather than placing this shortfall solely on the backs of the citizens of Rockingham, Hamlet, Hoffman, Ellerbe, Dobbins Heights and Norman.”

Hamlet’s resolution also states that municipal leaders were not consulted before the commissioners approved the change to ad valorem, and the city already had its budget put in place for the upcoming fiscal year.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Hamlet’s City Council will consider making changes to its 2020-21 proposed budget.

A proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year will be presented at Rockingham’s City Council meeting. A public hearing session on the proposed budget will be set for the City Council’s June 9 meeting. The council will also consider approving an audit contract for the fiscal year ending on June 30.

This will be Rockingham’s first City Council meeting since March. Last month’s meeting was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Courtesy photo The Rockingham City Council will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Hamlet’s city council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Screenshot-6-.jpgCourtesy photo The Rockingham City Council will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Hamlet’s city council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m.

Brandon Tester Staff Writer