County planned change to ad valorem as far back as September 2019

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County was following a plan to end the transfer of solid waste funds into its general fund that it had already promised to do months prior when it switched to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method last month, according to the county’s response to the Local Government Commission’s Feb. 17 letter.

The LGC’s Feb. 17 letter warned the county about continuing the practice of continuing the transfer of $1,500,000 from the solid waste fund into the general fund as it did in the 2019 fiscal year. This goes against state guidelines because the solid waste fund and general fund are meant to be self-supporting. The county began doing this in 2013, beginning with $500,000 and previously planned to increase the transfer to $1.6 million in 2020, as an alternative to raising property taxes to make up for shortfalls in the general fund.

Richmond County was given 45 days to respond to this letter, and 78 days later they had not received a response, but not because the county didn’t have one.

After the Daily Journal posted an article about this letter and the missed deadline at 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, Mac Steagall, finance director for Richmond County, emailed the county’s response at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday to Sharon Edmundson, director of the Fiscal Management Section of the State and Local Government Finance Division of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer.

“I’ve just discovered you haven’t received our response letter to the LGC letter dated February 17th,” Steagall said in an email provided to the Daily Journal. “I actually thought you had received our response. I’m sorry for the confusion.”

The county’s response stated that the county is following through on the two-pronged plan to ween itself off of its reliance on the solid waste fund to help balance the general fund in a Sept. 10, 2019 appearance before the Local Government Commission Board. The first prong was amending the the 2019-2020 budget to reduce the transfer from the solid waste fund from $1.6 million to $1 million, and to re-allocate this $600,000 to the Water an Solid Waste funds. The county approved this move in their September 2019 meeting the week prior.

The second prong of this plan was to switch to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method.

“By a conservative estimate, the method change should increase sales tax revenue by $750,000 annually,” read the county’s response, signed by Board of Commissioners Chairman Kenneth Robinette. “These changes should completely remove the county’s need to transfer funds to maintain the General Fund. In fact, we anticipate some steady growth to the fund balance in the near future.”

This Sept. 10, 2019 appearance before the LGC Board is the earliest mention of the possibility of switching to an ad valorem method but it still wasn’t final, based on documents reviewed by the Daily Journal. At this meeting, the county stated that it “may change the sales tax allocation method to cover costs of certain services already taken over in the ETJ’s of Rockingham and Hamlet.”

This shows a much larger time frame that the county was considering this change than the Daily Journal has previously reported.

Richmond County’s municipalities were not made aware that this change was being considered until contacted by the Daily Journal on April 7, the day after the Board of Commissioners voted in favor of the change. Since then, the municipalities have joined in condemnation of the change, urging the commissioners to repeal their decision and instead raise county taxes so that all of the county’s government bodies could share the burden of fixing the county’s budget shortfall.

The decision not to inform the municipalities went against the direct guidance of the Department of State Treasurer, according to Sharon Edmundson, director of the Fiscal Management Section of the State and Local Government Finance Division of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer.

“DST staff was asked by (County Manager Bryan Land) if the distribution method could be modified; DST staff informed Mr. Land that the option was available to the county, but any decision to modify the distribution method should be made in close consultation with, and with sufficient notice given to, the county’s municipalities,” Edmundson told Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump in an email provided to the Daily Journal.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) released its projections of how the change would have affected the sales tax revenues in 2018-2019 based on how much the municipalities took home under the per capita distribution method that year.

Richmond County would have seen an increase its sales tax revenue of about $1,840,000, or 25.41%. Dobbins Heights would have lost about $165,000 in sales tax revenue, or 78.95%. Ellerbe would have lost $143,000, or 55.43%. Hamlet would have lost $605,000, or 37.69%. Hoffman would have lost $123,000, or 85.42%. Norman would have lost $36,000, or 100%. Rockingham would have lost $767,000, or 33.03%, according to the DOR.

Richmond County has still not released any figures showing what it expected the impacts to these municipalities to be prior to voting on the change to ad valorem, but has continues to cast doubt on the DOR’s and City of Rockingham’s projections.

Robinette explained in a letter to the editor Friday why he didn’t feel it was necessary to inform the municipalities of this change.

“The crux of their complaints appears to revolve around hurt feelings for failure to be notified of this change so that they could marshal their arguments against the change prior to a vote that the County is legally entitled to do,” he wrote. “Communication is a two way street. There certainly was no communication by Hamlet and Rockingham with County leaders prior to their decision to dump their unwanted extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) upon the County. The County didn’t whine when the municipalities chose to do this. We knew these municipalities were operating within their legal rights to do this, whether we liked it or not, just as we operate within our legal right now.

“When you call us out to better communicate, you should do so mindful of the equitable doctrine of clean hands,” he continued.

Response to state agency details plan to end misuse of funds

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

