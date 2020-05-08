Robinette Building project nearing completion

ROCKINGHAM — After approximately two years of construction work, the Kenneth and Claudia Robinette Building is almost ready to house Richmond Community College’s Leon Levine School of Business and Information Technology.

The 44,000-square-foot building in downtown Rockingham will be completed next month.

“The latest report we have from the contractor and architect is telling us that they’ll be turning the building over to us on June 19,” RCC President Dale McInnis said Tuesday in a virtual meeting of the college’s Board of Trustees.

“There’s still significant work to do,” McInnis added, “so we’re going to be monitoring that closely and looking for the next reports from the contractor and architect. “

Construction on the Robinette building began in fall 2018. Its namesakes are local leaders; Ken Robinette is chairman of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, and Claudia Robinette is chairwoman of the RCC Board of Trustees.

Plans for the new building were approved in June 2016, with an estimated cost of $12 million. The project is a collaboration between RCC and the City of Rockingham. The city agreed to buy property and oversee the construction of the new building, and RCC agreed to buy the completed building for $1 million.

The project is funded by $4,202,500 apiece from the Cole Foundation and Richmond Community Foundation, $1 million from the Leon Levine Foundation, $1 million from RCC state bonds, a $94,340 grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce, a Canon grant for $100,000 and a $2,531,217 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The total price tag is $13,130,557.

McInnis said construction crews are committed to using whatever resources are necessary to complete the project on time. They are prioritizing finishing the shell of the building so crews can work inside without having to worry about weather-sensitive materials.

“We still have our classes scheduled for that building for this fall,” McInnis said.

RCC has a couple other construction projects in the works. One of those projects is the renovation and expansion of the Lee Building, the oldest building on campus. The expansion will result in more space for RCC’s Student Services department, as well as the Career and Transfer Center. The Lee Building project is expected to be finished in Mid-July.

RCC’s cafeteria is also under renovation. That project will be finished by Nov. 1.

“We’re really happy with the workmanship and thoroughness,” McInnis said of the renovations.

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal A construction worker puts windows in place on the exterior of the new Kenneth and Claudia Robinette Building in downtown Rockingham. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_IMG_8605.jpgBrandon Tester | Daily Journal A construction worker puts windows in place on the exterior of the new Kenneth and Claudia Robinette Building in downtown Rockingham.

Classes scheduled to begin this fall

Brandon Tester Staff Writer