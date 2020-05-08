RCC academic award winner puts degree to work

HAMLET – Kimberly Sheppard of Laurinburg remembers how she used to message her accounting instructor at Richmond Community College at all hours with questions, and Matilda Davis would always be there to respond.

“Ms. Davis made sure that I understood and was clear on the issue before letting me go. She always had time to help her students in any way that she possibly could,” said Sheppard.

A 2017 graduate of RCC, Sheppard is now an accountant at Bobby E. Singletary, CPA, in Hamlet. She started working at the tax firm as an administrative assistant while she was still a student in the accounting program at RCC.

“I learned about the job through the Career and Transfer Center, and Lori McLaughlin, who works at the center, helped me tweak my resume to perfection and also gave me interview tips. She was so helpful,” Sheppard said.

The Career & Transfer Center also helped her map out a plan and a timeline to continue her education beyond RCC and get a bachelor’s degree.

“RCC brought other colleges aboard to talk with us as students to help us think about and plan where we were headed next. That is where I found that Gardner-Webb University was the best place for me to continue my education in accounting,” she said.

Sheppard received the 2017 Academic Excellence Award, which recognizes outstanding academic achievements of students in the N.C. Community College System. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA and had earned a certificate in bookkeeping as well as the associate degree in accounting. Sheppard was surprised to get the academic award, especially when college was once a distant idea for her.

Sheppard spent 15 years in the workforce after high school, but she knew she’d never have a career without a college education. Going back to school would be a challenge because she now had family responsibilities. After much contemplation, she enrolled at RCC in the fall of 2015.

“I kept telling myself, if I don’t go back, I’ll never have a good career,” Sheppard said. “Going to RCC was a great experience. I loved my classes and professors. Matilda Davis, Devon Hall, Kim Parsons, Donna Tedder and Jennifer Lambeth were the best instructors ever! They all encouraged me to be my best self, to do my best and to strive for the best.”

While at RCC, Sheppard tutored classes for three hours a day, worked an internship and juggled responsibilities as a wife and mother of two.

“I would recommend RCC because the atmosphere was so enjoyable and I found the support I needed to succeed. Because of RCC, I got my degree and a job in my career field,” she said. “I am now able to make a better life for me and my family.”

PHOTO CUTLINE:

Contributed photo Kimberly Sheppard is a graduate of Richmond Community College’s Accounting program. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Kimberly-Sheppard_1.jpgContributed photo Kimberly Sheppard is a graduate of Richmond Community College’s Accounting program.

Wylie Bell Contributor