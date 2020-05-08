RCC’s Early Childhood Ed Program enrolling students

Hamlet, N.C. (May 6, 2020) – The first five years of a child’s life are the most critical over the lifespan. Early childhood professionals have a tremendous impact on a child reaching their full potential. Richmond Community College’s Early Childhood Education program will prepare students to work with children from birth through 8 years old in a diverse learning environment. RCC is currently registering students for summer semester, which begins on May 18, and the fall semester, which begins on Aug. 19.

The associate degree in Early Childhood Education program can be completed 100 percent online. This program is also offered in a traditional class room setting in the day or evening and is comprised of three career tracks that include, Career, Non-Licensure and Licensure. These are also offered online or in a traditional face-to-face classroom setting. The program also offers a Special Education diploma, and specialized certifications are available in Early Childhood Administration, Preschool, Infant Toddler Care, and School-age Care.

“The RCC Early Childhood Education department provides rigorous coursework rooted in theory, best practice and the North Carolina licensing regulations for early care professionals. Early care professionals observe and evaluate children’s learning, behavior, social development, and physical health, maintain accurate and detailed student records and provide routine care while maintaining a safe classroom environment,” said Sheila Reagan, Program Coordinator for Early Childhood Education at RCC.

A Student’s Perspective

As the owner and administrator of Fair’s Childcare Center in Morven, Cynthia Fair has always been passionate about working with young children. She is currently enrolled in RCC’s Early Childhood Education program and will graduate in May 2021.

“Everyone at RCC is great! I would recommend RCC to anyone who wants to further their education, “said Fair. “The reason why I would recommend RCC is it has great resources, learning opportunities, great staff, great instructors and they all are there to help you become successful in your chosen career.”

Being the owner of a childcare facility, she knew she wanted to advance her skills and education.

By choosing to attend RCC, she was afforded that opportunity to do it in the comfort of her own home through the online option.

“I have always felt welcome when I walk in the doors at RCC and my life has changed since starting college. RCC is helping me build a better life mentally, physically, and financially. RCC is helping me get the education I need to build and further my career,” said Fair.

About the Program

While under the direct supervision of qualified teachers, students will combine theories learned in the classroom with practical application in settings with young children. Course work includes child growth and development; physical and nutritional needs of children; care and guidance of children; and communication skills with families and children. Students will learn to foster the cognitive, language, physical, social and emotional, and creative development of young children.

“Being an early care professional is a challenging but rewarding career and is often mislabeled as ‘babysitting’ or ‘daycare’ by those who are misinformed. Early care professionals are neither. They are brave, compassionate, hardworking essential workers who ensure families can perform their jobs and earn their education with peace of mind that their child is safe and happy,” said Reagan.

Upon successful completion of the course, graduates are prepared to plan and implement developmentally appropriate programs in early childhood settings. Employment opportunities include child development and child care programs, preschools, public and private schools, recreational centers, Head Start programs, and school-age programs.

For More Information

Learn more about the Early Childhood Education program at RCC by calling (910) 410-1700. Registrations for both summer and fall semesters are currently underway. Applications can be completed online for free at www.richmondcc.edu/admissions.

Cynthia Fair https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_cynthia-fair.jpgCynthia Fair