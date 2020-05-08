Richmond County’s gas prices among highest in state

File photo In Richmond County, the average price per gallon of gasoline ($1.779) is among the highest averages in North Carolina. File photo In Richmond County, the average price per gallon of gasoline ($1.779) is among the highest averages in North Carolina.

ROCKINGHAM — Gasoline prices in Richmond County are noticeably higher than surrounding areas, and locals have taken to social media to ask why.

Tax rates represent one of the many factors that influence gasoline prices. Crude oil prices, marketing and distribution costs are just some of many other factors.

Adding to the complexity of gasoline pricing is the fact that all gas retailers operate differently. Many retailers purchase gas from refiners, while others retailers are owned by refiners. And gasoline distributors all have their own policies for dealing with retailers financially; as many as 10 distributors regularly do business in Richmond County.

Given all of those factors, it’s difficult to pinpoint the main reason Richmond’s gasoline prices are relatively high. And depending on where you look, gas prices in several other areas around the state are as high or higher than Richmond County’s marks.

As of Thursday evening, according to GasBuddy.com, the average price per gallon of unleaded gas in Richmond County was $1.779. That’s one of the highest averages in the state, topped only by Cabarrus ($1.782), Rowan ($1.784), Orange ($1.784) and Granville ($1.795) counties. GasBuddy logs and compares gasoline prices across the nation.

Limited numbers for Richmond County have been reported to GasBuddy. As of Thursday evening, two prices had recently been reported for Rockingham. A GasBuddy user on Wednesday reported that the price was $1.71 per gallon at a Sunoco station at 217 W. Broad Ave., and another user reported on Thursday evening that the price at a Gulf Station on Roberdel Road was $1.75 per gallon.

In comparison, prices of $1.63 and $1.55 per gallon have recently been reported in Laurinburg; the lowest price recently reported in Lumberton was $1.47 per gallon; and reported prices dipped to as low as $1.33 in Red Springs.

Across the border in South Carolina, prices dropped to as low as $1.23 per gallon in Wallace, and $1.29 in Cheraw. That drop in price is partially due to the fact that gasoline taxes are approximately 14 cents cheaper per gallon in South Carolina than in North Carolina.

File photo In Richmond County, the average price per gallon of gasoline ($1.779) is among the highest averages in North Carolina. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_gas-2.jpg File photo In Richmond County, the average price per gallon of gasoline ($1.779) is among the highest averages in North Carolina.

Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.