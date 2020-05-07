Partnership for Children receives $2,350 donation from American Woodmark

Contributed photo Katrina Chance, executive director of Richmond County Partnership for Children, said a $2,350 donation from the American Woodmark Foundation will help fund the agency’s family support and early literacy efforts. Contributed photo Katrina Chance, executive director of Richmond County Partnership for Children, said a $2,350 donation from the American Woodmark Foundation will help fund the agency’s family support and early literacy efforts.

ROCKINGHAM — American Woodmark Foundation, an internationally-operating cabinet manufacturer with a location in Hamlet, recently donated $2,350 to fund Richmond County Partnership for Children’s family support and early literacy initiatives.

Partnership for Children Executive Director Katrina Chance said the donation will help the agency collaborate with medical care practices to provide pre-literacy opportunities for children and their parents.

“The participating trained medical care providers incorporate Reach Out and Read (ROR), an evidence-based model, into young children’s regular pediatric checkups or well-child visits,” Chance said in an email. “The medical care providers will implement ROR in their practices according to the National ROR guidelines. During each of the routine visits, children will receive a new, culturally – and developmentally – appropriate book to take home and read with their parents/guardians.”

The Partnership for Children works to improve the lives of young children by collaborating with local organizations to provide assistance with education, child care, finances, community awareness and other topics.

