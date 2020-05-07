Local industries see rise in COVID-19 cases, ‘assumed’ to be work-related

ROCKINGHAM — The two Richmond County industries that confirmed to the Daily Journal they had two cases of COVID-19 among their employees have each had more cases arise in the last two weeks which the Health Department believes were contracted at work, rather than community spread.

Burlington Industries now has six cases and Perdue has five as of Tuesday, according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell. It’s unclear how many more cases there are in individuals who are not county residents because those cases are not reported to the Richmond County Health Department.

Jarrell said that because of this number of cases at these locations, the Health Department “assumes” the cases are work-related, meaning the individuals contracted the virus at work, rather than community spread, which means officials have not yet identified where the individuals contracted it.

“I do know that both of these industries are working diligently to mitigate and control the spread as much as possible,” he said.

The Burlington plant located in Cordova told their staff on April 23 that two employees had tested positive, one of which was from Richmond County. The Rockingham Perdue Farms plant confirmed there were two Richmond County residents employed there with the virus last Friday.

Both industries have had one of their Richmond County-resident positive cases recover, Jarrell said.

Delores Sides, director of Corporate Communications & Human Resources for Elevate Textiles, Burlington’s parent company, did not respond to multiple requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sides told the Daily Journal in April that the company has been operating under “strict” social distancing rules since the beginning of the crisis and is using face masks and additional cleaning measures to reduce the risk of the virus being transferred.

“Additionally, the facility monitors employee temperatures daily and performs daily sanitation of common areas and employee work station touch points at the beginning and end of each shift,” she said.

Diana Souder, director of corporate communications for Perdue, declined to comment on the increase in cases at the Rockingham plant, saying only that their response protocols follow “strict guidance” from the Centers for Disease Control.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas reported 16 cases among their locations in the region this week. Jarrell said none of those are Richmond County residents.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_PerdueVirus-2.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Richmond County • 67 confirmed cases, 5 since May 5 • 2 deceased, 4 being treated, 41 in home isolation • 20 people have recovered, 1 new since May 5 North Carolina (as of 11 a.m. May 5) • 12,758 cases, 477 deaths • 164,482 completed tests • 516 people currently hospitalized

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

