Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM — An inmate at the Richmond County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday.

The unnamed inmate has been in the jail for a less than a week and has been in isolation since being admitted, per the jail’s new policy in response to the pandemic, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Richmond County Jail had started using precautions in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to help prevent the spread,” Sheriff James Clemmons said in a statement. “Persons being brought to jail are being housed at a different location for the 14 day observation period before being placed into the jail population.”

The sheriff’s office said they are working with the Richmond County Health Department to address cases of the virus in the jail. The jail has had four staff members placed on 14-day home isolation following the advice of the Health Department and the CDC.

This is a developing story.

