Scotland County reports first 2 deaths from COVID-19

LAURINBURG — On Monday, Scotland Health Care System announced the first two deaths locally from the coronavirus pandemic.

“… one passed away at Scotland Memorial Hospital and the other at Morrison Manor, the health care system’s inpatient hospice facility,” according to a press release from the health-care system. “Both patients — one male and one female — resided outside of Scotland County.”

Scotland County, as of Monday afternoon, had recorded 30 positive in-county cases of COVID-19. System wide, Scotland Health Care System had announced a total of 69 positive cases with 847 specimens submitted for testing.

Greg Wood, the president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System, said on Monday the entire medical community was saddened by the news of two deaths.

“Our hearts are with these families as they mourn their lost loved ones,” Wood said. “Unfortunately, this is a realistic consequence of this current pandemic that is happening everywhere. It gets very personal when it happens in your health care system.

“Our staff cared for these individuals and their families for many days and is also saddened by their passing.” he added. “Our providers and staff are committed to doing their part to control this public health threat and we need our communities to do the same.”

Wood concluded by urging the public not to relax their social distancing behaviors, even though the current number of cases locally is low.

Statewide, it is expected that Gov. Roy Cooper will begin relaxing the stay-at-home and business restrictions that were put in place in March.

W. Curt Vincent Laurinburg Exchange

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

