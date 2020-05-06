Pair struck by train released from hospital

dom art dom art

ROCKINGHAM — The two individuals that were struck by a train on the evening of April 23 have been released from the hospital, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Wayne Schoonover, 26 years old, and Tasha Marie Brayboy, 32 years old, both of Rockingham, were sitting on the train tracks near where they cross North Beaunit Avenue in Rockingham when they were struck, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office could not provide further information about the pair’s condition or when they were released as of Tuesday.

First responders at the scene found the pair approximately 666 feet away from the train. The CSX Transportation train stopped approximately 300 yards east of North Beaunit Avenue.

“Both victims were transported from the scene to a second location where they were then life-flighted to a Trauma Medical Center for further emergency medical treatment,” read a release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

