Department of Revenue verifies projected impacts of ad valorem change

ROCKINGHAM — The Department of Revenue has shared its own estimates of the impact of Richmond County’s switch to an ad valorem sales tax distribution which track with the City of Rockingham’s previous projections. County officials have called Rockingham’s calculations into question over the last month.

The projections from the DOR differ by a few percentage points because they include the impact of hold harmless revenue for each municipality, which Rockingham was not comfortable including in their calculations, according to City Manager Monty Crump. Both sets of projections were made based on the sales taxes received in fiscal year 2018-2019, which are the most recent final numbers.

The estimated impacts for Richmond County and the municipalities, based on DOR’s calculations, are as follows:

• Richmond County would increase its sales tax revenue by about $1,840,000, or 25.41%.

• Dobbins Heights would lose about $165,000 in sales tax revenue, or 78.95%.

• Ellerbe would lose $143,000, or 55.43%.

• Hamlet would lose $605,000, or 37.69%.

• Hoffman would lose $123,000, or 85.42%.

• Norman would lose $36,000, or 100%.

• Rockingham would lose $767,000, or 33.03%.

These figures track with Rockingham’s projections, which are as follows:

• Richmond County would gain $1,423,703.88, or 17.24%.

• Dobbins Heights would lose $120,185.13, or 79.44%.

• Ellerbe would lose $103,960.90, or 55.61%.

• Hamlet would lose $475,316.25, or 40.94%.

• Hoffman would lose $89,669.28, or 85.84%.

• Norman would lose $25,793.61, or 100%.

• Rockingham would lose $608,778.70, or 36.3%.

Crump said he sought the comment of the DOR with permission from each of the municipalities. The DOR calculations were completed by Anthony Edwards, assistant secretary for the DOR’s Tax Administration Division. Ernest Irving, revenue administration officer with the Financial Services Division of the NCDOR, provided the projections to Crump in an email Wednesday morning.

Irving said that his office does not generally or evaluate the estimates of local governments, but does “work to ensure that local governments can understand the law and its effect on the distribution.”

“These estimates are intended to help your finance departments gain a better understanding of the effects of the upcoming change,” Irving told Crump.

Crump said in an email to Rockingham’s mayor and City Council members that these projections by the DOR “unequivocally and without a doubt in any manner whatsoever validates the calculations that the City of Rockingham provided.” Crump has repeatedly asked for County Manager Bryan Land to provide support for his stated projection ahead of the Board of Commissioners’ vote in April that the change would add $675,000 to the county’s annual sales tax revenues, which would come out of the municipalities’ share of revenues, but has received no response.

“Based on the findings of the NCDOR projection of actual impact of change in sales tax distribution it is no longer without any doubt that the Richmond County Board of Commissioners voted for a substantial fiscal policy change that will have a long term substantive negative impact on all Richmond County towns and in some cases threatens the survivability of several of them,” Crump wrote. “This vote was taken under the cover of darkness, during a pandemic, with no notice to the municipalities and now as proven without a doubt based on completely wrong and erroneous projections and calculations by Richmond County Government.”

Land’s justification for the change to ad valorem has focused on the county’s need to avoid raising county taxes and to recoup expenses that the county has taken on from Rockingham and Hamlet in the last two years, referring specifically to both cities’ having relinquished part of the territory over which they enforce codes in 2019 and the county taking on 911 dispatchers from the cities to staff the new 9-1-1 Center in 2018, the latter of which the county encouraged the cities to do years prior.

What the commissioners are saying

Only a handful of commissioners have commented on the projected impacts provided by Rockingham to this point. Commissioner Ben Moss has been the most outspoken in his belief in the vote by the board, saying before the vote April 6 that it was a “great idea” that the county “should’ve done a long time ago.” Moss has also been emphatic that he knew what it was that he was voting on and that the commissioners had ample time to consider the issue.

On the projections by Rockingham, Moss said in an interview with the Daily Journal last week that he believed the numbers were incorrect. He said, without providing specifics on how it would affect the municipalities, that a change to ad valorem would be would have “minimal” impact.

“I thought it would be minimal,” Moss said of the impacts asked what he thought going into the vote. “I didn’t think it would be anything like the kind of numbers that are being projected (by Rockingham) … they don’t look realistic.”

Moss also questioned the methods Rockingham used to arrive at these numbers, dismissing them as being based on “data from the past” because they were built on the 2018-2019 fiscal year sales tax revenue figures. He added that there still wasn’t a “100% answer” on the impacts and that “we’ve still got to look at more numbers.”

Commissioner Jimmy Capps, in an interview Monday, also did not go into specifics about his expectations but said that he considered Rockingham’s projections to be “misleading.” He added, “I’m curious to see how they work out.”

Commissioner Don Bryant told a room full of outraged Hoffman officials that, “I did not understand what I voted on,” and said that the commissioners considered the issue for all of “two minutes,” which Moss has disputed. The commissioners learned the issue would be on the agenda at 4:53 p.m. on the Friday before the meeting that took place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 6. Bryant stated his intent to rescind his vote at this meeting in Hoffman, but did not officially do so at the monthly meeting of the county commissioners Tuesday.

Commissioner Rick Watkins presented a motion at the board’s monthly meeting for the county to hire an outside agency to conduct a third party review of the issue of taxation in Richmond County, which would be completed by February 2021 and would require a financial contribution by Rockingham and Hamlet to be undertaken. This measure received broad support from the commissioners, provided that a cost be pinpointed and these two cities help fund it.

The commissioners agreed to return at their next meeting for a final vote on the motion. They did not discuss the move all six municipalities called for in their proclamations submitted last week, which was for the board to repeal their vote and instead raise county taxes to overcome the county’s budget shortfall.

In his email to the mayor and council members, Crump said that, in Norman’s case in particular, that this type of revenue loss projected by Rockingham and now the DOR “does present each smaller town with the very real possibility of facing insolvency.”

“The only right way to work this out is to rescind this action on sales tax distribution and restore this money to the budgets of all the towns and cities in Richmond County,” Crump said.

