RCC to begin reopening campuses, will maintain virus precautions

HAMLET — With North Carolina set to move into Phase One of Gov. Cooper’s plan to reopen the state on Friday, Richmond Community College will soon start the process of reopening its campuses.

The RCC Board of Trustees learned on Tuesday that the institution will begin its reopening process on May 11.

“We’re beginning this week to phase in the return of our employees back to campus, and working with them situationally and individually based on their unique conditions and status,” RCC President Dale McInnis said in his report. “We’re getting back in a place where we can begin to work together, and transition away from working at home, back to working on campus.

“Maintaining the safety and hygiene of our employees and students is the highest priority, ” he conitnued. “In addition to the face masks and the equipment that we’ve ordered that’s coming in, we’ve also constructed some see-through plastic barriers that are being installed on desktops and work spaces.”

McInnis said the plan to reopen has received positive feedback from employees.

RCC’s eight-week online summer classes will begin on May 18 as scheduled. Per McInnis’ report, eight-week in-person and Basic Skills classes will begin on June 15.

“We’ll have about a one-month overlap in two eight-week summer sessions,” McInnis said. “This is going to give us enough time to make sure we have all the steps in place so we can safely conduct in-person and hands-on courses.”

Pending government approval, RCC is looking to hold its 2019-20 commencement on Aug. 7, preceded on Aug. 5 by program-specific pinning ceremonies.

“Some colleges are not having one, or are having virtual or drive-by commencement,” McInnis said. “We think this is very important. So pending approval from the state level to have a convening that size, we hope to be able to do this on Aug. 7.”

RCC has campuses in Hamlet and Laurinburg. All of the college’s courses are currently being held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As other businesses begin to open back up, they will turn to us for the skilled talent they need to relaunch,” McInnis wrote in a statement given to trustees prior to the meeting.”Our students will look to us for hope, and we need to find the courage and resilience to be their hope.

“We need to be strong to tackle these challenges, and I believe we are stronger together than apart from each other.”

