School board considers change to student honors

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education on Tuesday learned about the potential benefits of moving from a traditional class rankings model, which uses the names students “valedictorian” and “salutatorian,” to the Latin honor system commonly used by colleges.

Kate Smith, executive director of curriculum and instruction, asked the school board to consider the idea of implementing the Latin honor system as early as this school year.

“It recognizes the academic accomplishments of more students,” Smith said.

Under the Latin system, high-performing graduates can earn cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude distinctions, depending on the quality of their GPA.

That differs from the traditional system in that students are recognized on an individual level. The current system puts two students in the spotlight per class. And the COVID-19 crisis has made the already-stringent guidelines for selecting those students even more difficult, Smith said.

Those difficulties stem from the new grading policies the board approved last month to cope with the virus-related restrictions to school instruction. Richmond County seniors, for instance, will receive either “pass” or “withdrawal” marks instead of letter grades for their spring classes this year. Students in grades nine through 11 can choose between having their numeric grades reported or having pass-withdrawal grades reported for the spring semester.

Those policy changes don’t affect credit hours, but they do affect GPAs. And they also make it more difficult for students to establish themselves atop their class rankings.

Smith said all three principals of the 9th Grade Academy, Richmond Senior High School and REaCH are on board with switching to the Latin honor system. She said many schools throughout the region have implemented or are in favor of implementing the system as well.

“It’s not so much of a competition (between students) to keep my schedule as tight as your schedule,” Smith said in reference to the benefits of the Latin system. She also noted that the system represents a broader spectrum of academic accomplishment, and said that Latin honors are more “fundamentally equitable.”

The board was asked to review the information they were given about the Latin system for next month, and more action will be taken at the next board meeting.

In other business, Technology Director Mike Williams updated the board members on his department’s outreach to students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams said many Chromebooks in storage were refurbished and distributed to Richmond County students. He said 50 Chromebooks were distributed at Ellerbe Middle School, 125 at Rockingham Middle School, 100 at Cordova Middle School and 175 at Hamlet Middle School.

At the request of Dennis Quick, associated superintendent and director of auxilliary services, the board voted unanimously in favor of listing Chromebooks as surplus and putting them up for sale for students for between $20 and $50 once the pandemic is over with.

Williams also reported that the school system purchased 150 WiFi hotspots from T-Mobile. Those have been distributed on an as-needed basis.

Julian Carter, assistant superintendent of human resources, announced that the school system’s recruitment efforts have been fruitful recently.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a recruiting period that we’ve done this well this early on,” Carter said.

The school board also approved the reappointment of Willa Spivey to the Richmond Community College Board of Trustees.

Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

