Impact Plastics moving into county’s shell building

ROCKINGHAM – Richmond County Economic Development is proud to announce the completion and occupation of the county’s newest shell building, now occupied by Impact Plastics. This will mark the second location for Impact Plastics in Richmond County, following continued growth and expansion.

Located in West Rockingham Industrial park, the 40,000 square foot building features an additional 40,000 square feet of graded space, making the building eventually expandable to up to 80,000 square feet. Calling Richmond County home since 2005, Impact Plastics signed a lease with option to purchase a few months after construction began on the shell building, the fifth shell building constructed by Richmond County Economic Development. “The County listened to and evaluated Impact’s needs. In doing so, the build was tweaked to meet current demands while considering the future,” stated Loren Temple, Operations Manager for Impact Plastics. “The County’s commitment to Impact Plastics as a manufacturer is both valued and welcomed. “Impact Plastics’ goal is expansion, more production meeting our customer’s current and future requirements, he continued. “The addition of the shell building provides Impact flexibility within our processes. The building offers Impact space to bring new technologies and materials in setting forth on a path for success.”

The shell building was funded by a $1 Million Community Development Block Grant (loan) and a $1 Million Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant, through Pee Dee Electric Member Cooperative. PDEMC has had a role in the construction of all five of Richmond County’s Shell Buildings. “One of the seven cooperative principles is concern for the community. We want our communities to grow and thrive, so by utilizing the Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant programs, we can be a part of this success,” said Cathy Page, Vice President of Member Services for Pee Dee Electric. “The collaboration and cooperation we share with Richmond County has been great over the years.” Impact Plastics joins General Glass, CAI Inks, Viking Pool and Piedmont Natural Gas as occupants of shell buildings constructed by the county. Richmond County’s Shell Building program is one of the most successful in the state. “We are extremely proud of our shell building program,” said Kenneth Robinette, Chairman of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners. “As one of the friendliest areas in the state for attracting new businesses, the completion and occupation of our fifth shell building further demonstrates Richmond County’s dedication to attracting industry to our community.”

About Richmond County Economic Development: Located in North Carolina’s southern Piedmont, Richmond County offers businesses and residents easy access to the very best the state has to offer. Interstates 73 and 74 provide convenient access to major metro area, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean. Only minutes away is the fabled Village of Pinehurst, site of the US Open Golf Championships for both men and women in 2014. Richmond County is home of the Rockingham Motor Speedway — better known as “The Rock” to generations of NASCAR fans.Richmond County’s Economic Development Office offers confidential site selection services to manufacturers, location advisors, industrial realtors and other businesses

About Impact Plastics: As a leader in the custom sheet extrusion industry, Impact Plastics specializes in high efficiency, tight tolerance, thin gauge extruded sheet and roll stock. Our diverse product offering of commodity thermoplastic resin materials are highly customizable and suitable for a variety of end use applications.

At Impact Plastics, our customers gain important advantages from our commitment to higher standards and consistent quality. Our advanced extrusion technology and innovative solutions have resulted in dynamic growth and continuous expansion of company facilities.

For over 45 years, Impact Plastics has been integrating our philosophy of continuous improvement with customized solutions and collaborative business relationships to provide our customers with the highest level of quality and service. To learn more visit http://www.impactplastics-ct.com/

