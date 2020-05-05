County to seek third party review of taxation, wants cities to help fund

This story was updated at 7:43 p.m., May 5, 2020.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners have expressed support for hiring an independent agency to conduct a review of the issue of taxation in the county, but will postpone a final vote until their June meeting to allow time to consider a price on the study and to seek a financial contribution from Rockingham and Hamlet to help with funding.

The motion to seek a third party review came from Commissioner Rick Watkins, who expressed disappointment in the conversation surrounding the county’s switch to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method following a unanimous vote at the board’s April meeting. The change has been projected by the City of Rockingham to have significant negative impacts on municipal sales tax revenues and particularly on the revenues of the county’s smaller municipalities whose elected officials worry they could soon face bankruptcy due to the change.

“It’s unfortunate in my opinion that the focus of the conversation has really been about the short term and the loss in the short term but really not a lot of conversation about the impact for us in the long term and how the county and the municipalities may benefit moving forward and how we all plan together to work cooperatively to do things that benefit all of us whether you’re a municipality of the county,” Watkins said.

Watkins said that the scope of this study would look at taxation at both the county and municipal level and include, but not be limited to, “historical context, methods and research regarding taxation in North Carolina and Richmond County, the ability to pay of both individuals and government entities, fairness to all taxpayers, equity of tax burden among governmental entities, short and long term tax revenue projections, and recommendations for the future to include taxation strategies that will enhance business, farming and industrial development.”

The motion stipulated that the findings and related financial data be shared no later than Feb.1, 2021. Each governmental entity would be asked to sign a memorandum of understanding and commit to cooperating fully in an “open and transparent process.”

Commissioner Tavares Bostic seconded the motion, adding that the county has to be “intentional” about improving the relationship with the municipalities, who last week each submitted proclamations urging the county to overturn this decision to change from per capita to an ad valorem sales tax distribution. The municipalities called for the Board of Commissioners to instead raise the county tax rate to address the county’s budget shortfall.

Vice Chairman John Garner asked what the cost of this study would be, and Commissioner Ben Moss stated that the municipalities should share the cost of hiring an independent tax and accounting firm. Chairman Kenneth Robinette said he is for a third party review and suggested the county pay 50% of the cost with Rockingham and Hamlet splitting the other 50% of the cost of producing the study.

Bostic said he would be willing to sit down with the municipalities to negotiate an agreement to support the study.

“This is a single issue,” Watkins said. “There will be other issues that we handle in the future and I’d like to think that we’re all on the same team and moving for the best of our county and our citizens.”

Mayor Steve Morris said that he would need to see the plan for the study before having an opinion on it, but expressed frustration that the county is asking to spend more taxpayer money on a study of this nature.

“After (the county) talking so much about saving taxpayers money, the first suggestion was to spend who knows how much more taxpayer money on a study,” Morris said in a text following the meeting Tuesday.

Morris said he asked three commissioners and County Manager Bryan Land more than three weeks ago how much money they expected Rockingham to lose in sales tax revenues due to the change to ad valorem, but has not received a response.

“I still have not been given the courtesy of a reply about the money,” Morris said. “None. Not a word. We have to do a city budget but cannot get necessary dollar amounts from the county. Now they want to talk about cooperating and communicating.”

Morris added that one commissioner called to talk about the issue but that this commissioner did not provide information about the impact to Rockingham’s sales tax revenues.

Mayor Bill Bayless, who along with Morris waited in the drive-thru line at the county administration building last week to deliver the proclamations against the ad valorem vote, declined to comment until he had more information.

Hamlet Councilwoman Abbie Covington said the meeting was a “nothing occasion” and scoffed at Watkins’ motion.

“Can’t believe that Rick Watkins would actually think that we might consider entering into another agreement with the county.”

Gavin Stone

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

