Commissioners had 3 days to prepare for vote on change to ad valorem

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County commissioners were first notified that the issue of switching to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method was on the next meeting’s agenda three days before the meeting took place, according to the county clerk and based on interviews with three commissioners.

County Clerk Dena Cook said she emailed the agenda to the commissioners at 4:53 p.m. on Friday, April 3 for the meeting which would take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6. The municipalities, who stood to lose significant portions of their sales tax revenue, were not made aware the issue was being considered until contacted by the Daily Journal the following day, April 7.

Commissioner Don Bryant claimed that the commissioners considered the issue for all of “two minutes” and said that he did not understand what he voted on. Commissioner Ben Moss contested this statement in an interview with the Daily Journal on April 29, saying that he knew the ad valorem issue was on the agenda “seven days” prior to the vote.

Moss retracted this statement on the timeline when asked for clarification Friday. Moss said that he had not “pinpointed” when he was first aware prior to answering the question, but maintained that the commissioners had enough time to research the issue and form questions for County Manager Bryan Land.

“I did not receive the agenda before the other commissioners. The point is we have the agenda several days prior to the meetings,” Moss said in an email. “If I was misquoted or if I stated seven days I apologize it was not intentional.”

Moss added that the issue was not “dumped in our lap” at the meeting and that, “If I had any questions, I would have asked them.”

Bryant said in an email that he also received first notice of the meetings on that Friday, April 3. Commissioner Jimmy Capps said he could not be certain of the date he was told but said that he knew about the vote prior to the meeting. Commissioners Tavares Bostic and John Garner could not be reached for comment. Commissioner Rick Watkins has declined to make public statements on the issue until the May 5 meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

Land was advised by the Department of the State Treasurer, which he falsely claimed recommended the change from a per capita sales tax distribution method to an ad valorem method, to hold “close consultation with” and give “sufficient notice to” the county’s municipalities if he were to present this as an option to the commissioners. Land neglected to inform the municipalities.

The commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 at the Richmond County Administration Building. Only Richmond County employees will be allowed in the building, according to Cook.

Those interested in listening in on the Board of Commissioners meeting can do so by calling 1-415-665-0001. The access code is 470-240-287.

Brandon Tester contributed to this article.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_RichmondSealweb-1.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]