County, school board to hold monthly meetings Tuesday

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s Board of Commissioners and Board of Education are set to hold their respective monthly meetings Tuesday night.

The commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Richmond County Administration Building, and the Board of Education meeting will be streamed virtually at 5 p.m.

Several proclamations are on the county commissioners’ agenda. The commissioners will consider approving a proclamation for Older Americans Month, which began May 1; a proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15) and National Police Week (May 10-16); and a proclamation to honor Richmond County’s veterans.

County Manager Bryan Land will give a presentation on Ellerbe’s fire fees prior to the commissioners taking action on the issue. The current fees were established on Aug. 5, 1996 but have not been updated since, according to Land.

Commissioners will also vote on whether to approve a budget work session and an audit contract. Land is asking that the budget work session be held on at 1 p.m. June 2 at the Richmond County Airport.

There will be public comment from Kim McCall to discuss a complaint with the Barnhill Contracting Company.

Those interested in listening in on the Board of Commissioners meeting can do so by calling 1-415-665-0001. The access code is 470-240-287.

Board of Education

Dr. Kate Smith, executive director of Curriculum and Instruction, will speak about grading policies at the Board of Education meeting. The Board of Education has already ruled that high school seniors who were already passing their classes as of March 13 will be given a passing credit for the spring semester. Students who weren’t passing at that time were given several options to change that: utilizing remote learning to complete assignments, completing courses in a Virtual Public School, participating in a credit recovery program or passing a final locally-developed assessment on topics covered through March 13.

According to a letter the school system previously sent to its high school seniors, students will receive a pass or withdrawal instead of letter grades for their spring courses. Spring performance won’t affect students’ GPAs.

The schools system has been focusing on seniors fulfill graduation requirements. For other grade levels, the focus has been on feedback and limiting stress.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Smith will also address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on class rankings such as Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Other significant items on the agenda for Tuesday’s school board meeting include technology updates, a Richmond Community College board appointment and an update on the system’s Chromebook surplus.

The Board of Education will be accessible online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/404116645.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_rco-seal.jpg

Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Richmond County • 51 confirmed cases, 4 since April 30 • 2 deceased, 5 being treated, 30 in home isolation • 14 people have recovered North Carolina (as of 11 a.m. May 1) • 10,923 cases, 399 deaths • 133,832 tests completed • 547 people currently hospitalized

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.