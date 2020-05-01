Scotland Health to begin reopening its services

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System (SHCS) will expand the delivery of essential services for patients beginning the week of May 4.

Scotland Health said it has evaluated the recommendations by federal and state health leaders, including CMS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, before making this decision. SHCS also added extensive safety measures and initiatives to provide safety and peace of mind to patients by establishing a COVID Safe set of care standards for all our locations.

The system’s COVID Safe standards can be grouped into three broad categories: Masking, Access Control and Testing (MAT).

Masking

• Universal masking is being implemented throughout SHCS. Everyone who enters a SHCS facility will be required to wear a facemask

Access Control

• Visitor Restrictions. No visitors are allowed in any Scotland facility, except under extremely limited circumstances

• Dedicated care locations and clinical teams for exclusive treatment of non-COVID patients in the safest environment

• Designated areas for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the hospital and physician practices

• Pre-entry screening process including temperature checks for all patients, visitors and staff entering any SHCS facility

Testing

• Testing all patients for COVID-19 prior to any scheduled surgical procedures

• In-house COVID-19 testing for real time results

• Phone and virtual visits for our Scotland physician practices ensuring safe and convenient access to care

• Convenient drive through testing station for patient safety

“Scotland Health Care System commits to transparency during this process,” read a release from SHCS. “We have system triggers in place to monitor the process of care so if an unexpected influx of COVID patients occur, we can quickly adjust services to continue to meet the needs of our patients and the communities that we serve.”