Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at Rockingham Perdue plant

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Perdue Farms plant has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Richmond County Health Department confirmed Friday.

“The employees are not at work and are in home isolation,” said Health Director Tommy Jarrell. He added that the Health Department has been “in regular contact with the plant since the beginning of COVID 19.”

Both employees are Richmond County residents, Jarrell said.

“If they have other positives from other counties, I’m not aware,” he added. The Richmond County Health Department only tracks cases of the virus in Richmond County.

The Health Department has not yet determined where the employees contracted the virus. Jarrell was unable to classify these cases as community spread as of Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear how many employees have been sent home from the plant in total. A representative for the Rockingham Perdue plant did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

In a press release on April 8, the company said that it had put in place “proactive measures” to protect associates.

“For example, at our plants, we are practicing social distancing not only in common areas, such as break rooms and cafeterias, but also on the production lines where possible. Where social distancing isn’t possible, we are rolling out temporary installations of dividers between our associates on production lines,” Perdue Farms CEO Randy Day said.

The release also stated that the company was conducting temperature checking at all production facilities, as well as providing disposable masks.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

