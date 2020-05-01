Teachers thank Growing Readers program volunteers

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The tote bags the L.J. Bell teachers gave out to the Growing Readers volunteers included bags of chips (pretzels) that read, “To us … You’re all that and a bag of chips! We love you.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The tote bags the L.J. Bell teachers gave out to the Growing Readers volunteers included bags of chips (pretzels) that read, “To us … You’re all that and a bag of chips! We love you.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Principal Yvonne Gilmer, and first grade teachers Rachel Haite, Deann Anderson, Tammy Lamber and Brittany Hinshaw (not pictured: Alyssa Cowick) pose after holding an appreciation drive-thru for the Growing Readers volunteers. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Principal Yvonne Gilmer, and first grade teachers Rachel Haite, Deann Anderson, Tammy Lamber and Brittany Hinshaw (not pictured: Alyssa Cowick) pose after holding an appreciation drive-thru for the Growing Readers volunteers.

ROCKINGHAM — With schools closed and social distancing paramount, the staff and administrators of L.J. Bell Elementary School had to find another way to say “thank you” to the volunteers for their Growing Readers program instead of their annual luncheon.

Like so many businesses and restaurants have done to cope with the pandemic, they held a drive-thru appreciation for them on Thursday where they gave the volunteers an embroidered tote bag with a letter from the staff, a discount card for local businesses, and a bounty of snacks.

The Growing Readers program brings together kindergarten thru second grade students with volunteers who read to them as least once a week for 30 minutes as a way to help them improve. L.J. Bell has about 35 volunteers in the program who are matched with a student for 10 weeks before rotating. The volunteers work with about 80 students each year, according to Millie Wall, coordinator of the program for the school.

“It helps the children with their skills but it’s the relationship they build that makes the difference,” said Tammy Lambert, a first grade teacher at L.J. Bell. “(The volunteers) believe in them and build them up. That relationship is just as important as the skills.”

Lambert said she’s seen students go from being a “turtle” when it comes to reading to a “rabbit.”

Teachers select the students who are matched with a volunteer. Some may be lagging behind in terms of ability, while others just lack confidence, Lambert said.

Principal Yvonne Gilmer said the school has been running the program for more than 20 years. Gilmer said the volunteers see benefits from the program too.

“The majority of our volunteers are retired and it helps them to come and spend time quality time with the kids,” Gilmer said. “They go above and beyond.”

The program hasn’t been able to be continued during the shut down of schools due the social distancing requirements and the technological limitations for many of the volunteers, according to Gilmer.

“I hope we get it back up and running,” she said.

Those interested in volunteering can call L.J. Bell at 910-997-9834. Other schools offer the program as well. Applicants must pass a background check and complete a training.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The tote bags the L.J. Bell teachers gave out to the Growing Readers volunteers included bags of chips (pretzels) that read, “To us … You’re all that and a bag of chips! We love you.” https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_BagOfChips-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The tote bags the L.J. Bell teachers gave out to the Growing Readers volunteers included bags of chips (pretzels) that read, “To us … You’re all that and a bag of chips! We love you.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Principal Yvonne Gilmer, and first grade teachers Rachel Haite, Deann Anderson, Tammy Lamber and Brittany Hinshaw (not pictured: Alyssa Cowick) pose after holding an appreciation drive-thru for the Growing Readers volunteers. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_LJbell-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Principal Yvonne Gilmer, and first grade teachers Rachel Haite, Deann Anderson, Tammy Lamber and Brittany Hinshaw (not pictured: Alyssa Cowick) pose after holding an appreciation drive-thru for the Growing Readers volunteers.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]