County Crime Report

April 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:40 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Woodfield Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a chrome handgun with a brown handle valued at $200. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:13 p.m., deputies responded to an ATM on Aleo Second Avenue following a report of financial card forgery. $20 was stolen off a bank card at the ATM. The case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 10:07 a.m., deputies responded to a farm facility on Sandhill Game Management Road following a report of stolen motor vehicle parts and damage to the property. Four motor vehicle batteries with a combined value of $600 were stolen from the property, and a set of battery cables valued at $50 was damaged. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:57 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Walker Lane following a report of identity theft. A suspect was opening accounts in the victim’s name. The case is still open.

HAMLET — At 3:49 p.m., deputies responded to a property on Ghio Road following a report of a stolen generator valued at $800. The suspect also stole a $20 lock and a $20 length of chain.

April 24

HAMLET — At 5:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Broadleaf Drive following a report of a suspect shooting the victim in the leg and also shooting into the household. The case was closed with an arrest of an unidentified suspect.

ROCKINGHAM — at 11:51 a.m., deputies responded to a farm facility on Bear Branch Road following a report of larceny and a suspect obtaining property by false pretenses. A six-volt tractor battery valued at $150 along with $53.75 in cash. Dwayne Lee Benoist, 41, and Carrie Thomas Holder, 40, were arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses.

ROCKINGHAM — at 12:09 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on West Pine Lane following a report of a suspect not delivering an item after it was purchased on Ebay. The item was an iPhone valued at $500. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:37 p.m., deputies responded to a unspecified location on Mill Road following a report of common law robbery. $50 in cash was stolen. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:13 p.m., deputies responded to a construction site on Richmond Road Extension following a report of a suspect breaking into a trailer. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:09 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Zion Church Road following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence and taking three items: a Stihl chainsaw valued at $400, another Stihl chainsaw valued at $250 and a leaf blower valued at $170. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:04 a.m., deputies responded to a specialty store on Springdale Drive following a report of a suspect obtaining property by false pretenses. The suspect made purchases totaling $950 on credit using the victim’s name and information.

HAMLET — At 2:05 p.m.,deputies responded to a residence on Mt. Moriah Church Road following a report of a suspect obtaining property by false pretenses. The suspect pawned a generator valued at $200. The case is still active.

April 25

ROCKINGHAM — Att 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Dodson Road following a report of a pickup truck catching fire. The case is still active.

April 26

ROCKINGAM — At 10:16 p.m., deputies responded to the Richmond County Court House following a report of financial identity fraud. Identity documents were reported stolen. The case is still active.

MOUNT GILEAD — At 4:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lily Drive following a report of larceny. A black wash pot valued at $250 was stolen from the residence. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:18 a.m., deputies responded after an offender driving on Steel Street almost struck another vehicle and didn’t pull over when pursued by a police car. India Niesha Lyons, 32, was arrested and charged with failing to heed a light or siren, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and communicating threats.

April 29

HAMLET — At 12:17 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Moriah Church Road following a report of a suspect breaking into the property through a window and stealing items. The suspect stole a flag pole valued at $200 and a plastic barrel valued at $5.00. The case is still active.

HAMLET —At 1:42 p.m., deputies responded to an abandoned residence on Broad Street following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Third Street following a report of larceny. Tools with a combined value of $200 were stolen from the property. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect charging at the victim with a knife. Kelli Rene Reeves, 29, and Caerus Leverne Covington, 29, were arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer and second degree trespassing.

April 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:44 a.m., deputies responded to a Kangaroo Express on North U.S. Highway 1 following a report of a victim being scammed out of $1,003.48. Two Visa prepaid debit card numbers were reported stolen from the victim. THe case is still active.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Police-Lights-250×250-1.jpg