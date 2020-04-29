Fire and police department to receive hazard pay

ROCKINGHAM — City manager Monty Crump announced in a Tuesday press release that the Rockingham City Council approved the one-time distribution of hazard pay to all members of the city’s police and fire departments.

Each member will receive a $250 payment.

These public safety heroes remain on the frontline serving the citizens of Rockingham during COVID 19 24/7…,” Crump said in the release. “… The city has had several policemen and fireman directly exposed to COVID 19 during the course of performing their duties and to date we are very fortunate that none of these interactions have resulted in any infections.”

Distribution of the checks began Tuesday. Crump said he couldn’t go into much more detail about the payments because of legal and personnel reasons.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Rockingham-logo.jpg