County COVID-19 total now 42, more recover

Richmond County • 42 confirmed cases • 2 deceased, 3 being treated, 23 in home isolation • 14 have recovered North Carolina (as of 11 a.m. April 29) • 9,568 cases, 342 deaths • 112,752 tests completed • 463 hospitalizations

ROCKINGHAM — Four new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday afternoon by the Richmond County Health Department brought the county’s total number of cases to 42.

Of those 42 cases, three individuals have been hospitalized and two are deceased. Fourteen individuals have recovered and 23 are in home isolation. The four new cases reported on Tuesday include one patient between 19 and 30 years old; one patient between 41 and 50 years old; one patient between 51 and 64 years old; and another patient aged 65 or older.

The health department also released a map that sorts the county’s case count by zip code. Rockingham has recorded 25 cases, Hamlet has 14, Ellerbe has two and Hoffman has one.

The health department announced Tuesday that the operating hours for Richmond County’s COVID-19 hotline have changed to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline can be accessed at 910-417-4947.

In a Tuesday morning update, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that the state’s number of laboratory-confirmed cases was up to 9,568, with 112,752 tests completed. A total of 342 North Carolinians had died with the coronavirus, and 463 were hospitalized.

The DHHS updates its data at 11 a.m. daily; as of Tuesday morning, 40 laboratory-confirmed cases from Richmond County had been reported to the DHHS. As for nearby areas, 24 cases had been reported in Scotland County; 106 cases and three deaths had been reported in Robeson County; 69 cases and two deaths had been reported in Moore County; 22 cases had been reported in Anson County; 28 cases and one death had been reported in Montgomery County; 28 cases and four deaths were reported in Stanly County; and 218 cases and seven deaths were reported in Cumberland County.

As of the DHHS’ most recent update, 40% of the cases in North Carolina were ages 25-49. That age group accounted for 4% of the deaths. Those aged 50 to 64 years old make up 27% of the cases and 10% of the deaths. Those aged 65 and older make up 24% of the cases and 87 of the deaths. Of the total, 7% of the cases were ages 18-24, and 2% of the cases were younger than that.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_CovidTest-29.jpg

Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

