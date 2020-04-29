Director of public safety to train law enforcement students

Contributed photo The 2019 graduating BLET class. Contributed photo The 2019 graduating BLET class.

HAMLET – Percy Crutchfield has been named the new Director of Public Safety at Richmond Community College. He comes to RichmondCC with many years of experience in law enforcement. He recently retired in March 2020 after serving as the Chief of Police for the Town of Pittsboro.

“I have attended thousands of hours of law enforcement, fire, ems and various other emergency services related training. I am a lifelong learner and believe that continuous training is very important,” said Percy Crutchfield, Public Safety Director at RichmondCC.

Percy has an extensive resume. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice & Criminology. Additionally, he has a Criminal Investigation Certificate and two Advanced Law Enforcement Certifications. He is also a certified law enforcement instructor and a specialized law enforcement instructor in firearms and hazardous materials and has instructed Basic Law Enforcement Training, in-service law enforcement training for the Academy of Public Safety.

“Training better prepares responders to provide the best services possible for their community,” said Crutchfield.

Public Safety Classes

RichmondCC offers a wide variety of courses to help attain or maintain credentials in the public safety industry. These courses provide instruction to meet certification and requirements established by state agencies. RichmondCC’s Public Safety Department offers training programs for police, fire fighters and rescue technicians. Courses provide instruction to meet certification requirements established by the state agencies. Classes include, Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET), Law Enforcement General Instructor Training, Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), Detention Officer Certification, Fire Services Training and many more. An upcoming Detention Officer Certification Training class will begin June 1 for those interested in this career.

Criminal Justice Program

Law enforcement officers who have completed Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) or the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Basic Correctional Training, RichmondCC will award you college credit for the training you successfully completed. If a student has successfully completed BLET and passed the state exam, they can earn credit for four classes in the Criminal Justice program.

Detention Officers who have successfully completed the North Carolina Department of Public Safety program and test, they can earn college credit for three classes in the program.

The Criminal Justice associate degree is a two-year program; the diploma is a one-year program; and there are three certificate pathways, Corrections, Juvenile Justice and Law Enforcement certificate which consist of five to six courses. Students will learn about the criminal justice system operated and its role in society. The program is offered 100% online or in a traditional classroom format.

“Law enforcement leaders in the 21st century require leadership skills that go beyond the traditional training they initially receive,” said Robin Smith, Criminal Justice Instructor.

Criminal Justice Technology is foundational to a career in law enforcement, public safety or the legal system at the local, state and federal level. Graduates of this program gain valuable skills to go straight into the workforce or can take advantage of one of the many articulation agreements the College has with four-year institutions to further their education. Employment opportunities exist in a variety of local, state, and federal law enforcement, corrections, and security fields. Our graduates have careers as police officers, deputy sheriffs, county detention officers, state troopers, and loss prevention specialists. Our graduates also work in probation and parole departments, corrections, and the court system.

“Research studies show that officers who have earned a degree demonstrate better overall job performance. College-educated officers have greater opportunity for advancement and often earn higher salaries,” said Smith.

Richmond Community College is currently registering students for those interested in the Criminal Justice and Public Safety programs. Registration is open for Summer semester that begins on May 18 and ongoing for Fall semester that starts August 18, 2020.

For more information on RichmondCC’s Criminal Justice Program contact Robin Smith, at (910) 410-1866 or crsmith @richmondcc.edu or Percy Crutchfield for upcoming law enforcement training classes at (910) 410-1708 or [email protected]

Contributed photo The 2019 graduating BLET class. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_BLET-Class-Photo_2019-1-.jpg Contributed photo The 2019 graduating BLET class.