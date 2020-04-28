Hamlet hires interim city manager

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet has appointed a veteran administrator as its interim city manager following the departure earlier this month of Jonathan Blanton, who held the position for about three years.

Bill Zell, who retired as town manager of Aberdeen Jan. 1, 2017, will work 30 hours a week for the city while they search for a full-time city manager, according to Mayor Bill Bayless. Zell comes into a city that has recently had to retool its 2020-2021 budget to absorb a hit in sales tax revenues from the county switching from a per capita sales tax distribution method to an ad valorem method in a matter of weeks.

Bayless said it’s common practice for retired city managers to make themselves available to be brought on in the interim while cities search for their full-time hire.

“We’re going to continue to search,” Bayless said. “We’ve got a number of applications and we’ll be sorting through those and interviewing potential candidates.”

Bayless said when Blanton announced his resignation that he wanted the city to continue on the path Blanton had lead them on over his tenure. In their next candidate, Bayless said they aren’t looking for any specific type of experience, but will listen to each candidates ideas and insight on how to best serve the city’s needs.

Zell was town manager of Aberdeen for 13 years, according to The Pilot. Early in his career he worked as a purchasing agent with Davidson County where he later moved up the ranks to become human resources director. He attended Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, IL, and received a Masters of Public Affairs from UNC-Greensboro, The Pilot reported.

Blanton, 27, has moved on to Ranlo, a suburb of Charlotte with a population of about 3,600, where he will be their first ever town manager. Blanton said his proudest accomplishment as Hamlet’s city manager was hiring Tommy McMasters as Chief of Police of the Hamlet Police Department, along with earning the trust of the City Council to make the decision to hire McMasters.

“I chose to embark on a career in local government to help others and to make a positive impact through a life of public service,” Blanton wrote in his resignation letter. “I feel like I have done that just that over my tenure as city manager here in Hamlet.”

When he initially took the job in January 2017, Blanton was the third city manager Hamlet had had in less than three years. Blanton earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Carolina Upstate. He then moved to Charlotte where he obtained his juris doctorate and master’s degree in public administration through a dual-degree program between the Charlotte School of Law and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

