State prepared to use hospital, but need unlikely

HAMLET — The former Sandhills Regional Medical Center will be ready this week to accept non-COVID-19 patients from state hospitals that are dealing with the more severe outbreaks of the virus, but hospitals are still far from being overwhelmed.

The state announced earlier this month that they would be leasing the building, located next to the Cole Auditorium, in the event of hospitals across the state needing to move their non-COVID-19, non-surgical and non-acute patients to make room for virus patients. The hospital was selected to be a drive-thru testing site for Richmond County’s COVID-19 testing because it allowed for a large amount of traffic, but that space did not prove necessary, prompting FirstHealth to move the testing site back to the main campus.

State officials had been preparing to move into the facility for the last several weeks. On Monday, North Carolina Emergency Management held a private open house for local first responders, FirstHealth EMS and hospital administrators to meet those who will staff the facility for the state.

The facility is currently set up to hold 35 patients, but it’s able to expand, according to Emily Sloan, public relations director for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. She said the hospital will be ready for patients by Thursday, but they don’t expect any to arrive for at least a week.

“FirstHealth is responsible for maintaining the mechanical systems of the facility. We don’t have a role beyond that at this time,” Sloan said in an email.

Keith Acree, a communications officer with Emergency Management, said the possibility of the facility being used for overflow patients is even further away. Acree said that the state has about 19,000 hospital beds and only about 5,600 are full.

“We’re nowhere near capacity so I wouldn’t see the need for (the former Sandhills Regional Medical Center) happening until we get closer,” he said. “It’s on standby ready to go.”

Overflow due to virus unlikely

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

