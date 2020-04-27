Agency supporting child care facilities

Courtesy photo The Richmond County Partnership for Children has been delivering essential supplies to child care facilities throughout Richmond County. Pictured is a donation left at Sandy’s Creative Kids Day Care in Hamlet. Courtesy photo The Richmond County Partnership for Children has been delivering essential supplies to child care facilities throughout Richmond County. Pictured is a donation left at Sandy’s Creative Kids Day Care in Hamlet.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s child care facilities are feeling the effects of the economic and health distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn’t stopping several of those facilities from providing essential services.

Richmond County Partnership for Children is helping those facilities keep their doors open.

Sixteen of the county’s 31 child care facilities are open and operating at this time. Many of those facilities are fighting to remain open; declining attendance numbers during the pandemic have caused budgets to shrink, causing uncertainty about the futures of the businesses and their staff members.

Katrina Chance, executive director of Richmond County Partnership for Children, said the facilities have been working closely with families to accommodate their needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of those families have lost some or all of their income.

“The child care facilities are being lenient on accepting their fees,” Chance said.

That leniency helps keep children coming to the facilities, but it doesn’t help cover overhead costs and other necessary transactions. On top of that, the facilities are losing income because many families have stopped using their services recently. One facility was operating at its full capacity of 75 children in February; that facility’s enrollment is now at 50 children. Another facility’s enrollment has fallen from 36 to 20 during the crisis.

“When you think of losing 16 kids, that’s the possibility of two teachers not working,” Chance said.

Even with social distancing parameters in place, the teachers and staff members are at a higher risk of becoming ill with COVID-19. Many of them don’t have health benefits, Chance said.

That’s one of many reason why the Partnership for Children is helping local child care facilities gather whatever resources they need during this time, whether it’s assistance with loan applications, educational supplies or food needs.

In particular, the Partnership for Children is helping gather essential supplies like thermometers, paper products and cleaning supplies. Those supplies will be used immediately, and Chance said that the plan is to stockpile some of those items in an emergency kit to be used if something similar to the COVID-19 crisis happens in the future.

The public can support those efforts by making financial donations to the Partnership for Children.

“It doesn’t always have to be handing over money,” Chance said.

Donations can be directed to specific facilities. For example, a donor can request for their contribution to go toward paying the electricity bill at a local facility.

The Partnership for Children office is closed because of the pandemic. For more information about the agency and how to donate, email Chance at [email protected]

Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

