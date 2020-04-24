2 Injured in high-speed wreck, 2 arrested

The white Mercedes that caused the wreck Thursday was apparently stolen, according to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. The white Mercedes that caused the wreck Thursday was apparently stolen, according to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. The messy wreck brought out law enforcement from multiple agencies and held up traffic significantly. The messy wreck brought out law enforcement from multiple agencies and held up traffic significantly. The white Mercedes that caused the wreck Thursday was apparently stolen, according to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. The white Mercedes that caused the wreck Thursday was apparently stolen, according to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

ROCKINGHAM — A car chase from Anson County ended with a violent wreck at the intersection of Biltmore Drive and East Broad Avenue in Rockingham.

A white Mercedes, driven by a juvenile, was traveling southeast along East Broad at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour-zone as it crossed the intersection and slowed to 50 miles per hour before striking the second vehicle, a grey Mitsubishi, from behind, according to report prepared by the Rockingham Police Department. The report shows that the Mitsubishi, which was traveling at 45 miles per hour at impact, then careened into a telephone pole in the right side of East Broad and rolled, coming to a rest on its roof 199 feet from the point of impact.

The Mercedes stopped 27 feet after impact, and then attempted to leave the area by turning left across five lanes of traffic to the Firestone entrance to the Richmond Plaza parking lot but struck the curb and came to a stop, according to the report.

The two occupants of the Mitsubishi suffered evident but non-disabling injuries. Antonio Dwayne Clark, 39, of Laurinburg, was the driver, and Jaquan McCrae, 21, of Rockingham was the passenger. The two people in the Mercedes were not injured. The driver of the Mercedes is not named due to them being a juvenile, and the passenger was Ahmad Clavyon Graham, 20, of Fayetteville.

The Mercedes was stolen from Charlotte and both occupants were arrested, according to the Anson County Sheriff’s Department. The ACSD did not respond to repeated attempts to contact them for details about their charges Friday. Their names were not listed on the ACSD list of inmates online.

The Mercedes suffered $5,000 in damage and was not driveable. The Mitsubishi suffered $10,000 in damage and was also not driveable, according to the report.

