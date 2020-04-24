RCC’s finances remain stable, for now

Daily Journal file photo The North Carolina Community Colleges System is taking steps to deal with a potential budget shortfall for 2019-20. Richmond County COmmunity College is a part of the system. Daily Journal file photo The North Carolina Community Colleges System is taking steps to deal with a potential budget shortfall for 2019-20. Richmond County COmmunity College is a part of the system.

HAMLET — The North Carolina Community Colleges System, which includes Richmond Community College, is taking steps to deal with potential revenue shortfalls stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the time being, RCC’s finances haven’t taken a direct hit.

“(RCC’s) revenues for this fiscal year have not been directly affected at this time as the community college system is allocated its budget based on the prior year’s student activity and class load,” said Wylie Bell, RCC’s director of marketing and communications.

The community college system handles the majority of tuition receipts, Bell said. The system has requested more funding from the General Assembly to cover a potential budget shortfall for 2019-20, as well as expenses related to the expansion of online instruction. All classes are now being held online as a precautionary measure.

Carolina Journal reported that shortfalls could reach $25 million across the state’s 58 community colleges, and that North Carolina’s community colleges will soon receive $120 million in support from the federal government.

RCC has already been allocated $1,993,968 in grant funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — the same act that included stimulus checks for most Americans, as well as financial relief for businesses, among other things.

For the 2019-20 fiscal year, RCC was set to receive $7,223,846 in institutional and academic support from the community college system. That is a large chunk of the support RCC receives, but it doesn’t account for all the funding allocated to the college.

“Being that we are state supported, we will be working with our state leaders to identify our future action plans. The System’s budget request for all colleges will address the immediate needs and for the 2020-21 fiscal year,” Bell said.

By Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected]urgexchange.com or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

