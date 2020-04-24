‘Great turnout’ bolsters Red Cross’ blood supply

Jeanette Ortiz-Osorio | American Red Cross With many preventative measures in place, the American Red Cross is continuing to receive blood donations during the COVID-19 crisis. Jeanette Ortiz-Osorio | American Red Cross With many preventative measures in place, the American Red Cross is continuing to receive blood donations during the COVID-19 crisis. Brandon Tester | Richmond County Daily Journal Blood donors stopped by Calvary Baptist Church in Hamlet on Thursday for an American Red Cross blood drive. Brandon Tester | Richmond County Daily Journal Blood donors stopped by Calvary Baptist Church in Hamlet on Thursday for an American Red Cross blood drive.

ROCKINGHAM — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t derailed the American Red Cross’ blood collection efforts.

And the crisis hasn’t caused donors to shy away from giving blood.

“A few weeks ago we were in a shortage (of blood),” said Cally Edwards, a regional communications officer for the Red Cross. “Thanks to a great turnout, we’ve been able to meet the needs of the hospitals.”

There’s no shortage now, but the need for blood never stops. Organizations around the state are continuing to host blood drives, and Red Cross staff members have taken several steps to make sure those drives are as safe as possible. Every individual who enters a host facility has their temperature taken, and they are given a mask to wear in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Equipment used at the drives is constantly disinfected as another preventative measure.

The process of donating blood hasn’t changed, but the protocol for signing up is different. Walk-in donors aren’t being accepted at Red Cross blood drives; all donors must sign up for appointments online at www.redcross.org. Edwards said that temporary change was made in order to help the Red Cross adhere to social distancing parameters.

Edwards said some blood drives have been canceled recently, so appointment slots for active drives are filling up fast. People interested in donating should visit redcross.org to find upcoming drives and claim an appointment time.

Local blood drives have been successful recently. Last Wednesday, a full slate of approximately 30 donors gave blood at a drive hosted by Hamlet Masonic Lodge. On Thursday, there was again a steady flow of donors at a drive hosted by Calvary Baptist Church in Hamlet.

Several more Richmond County blood drives are on the calendar, include a drive on May 21 at Richmond Community College’s Cole Auditorium and a drive on June 11 at West Rockingham United Methodist Church. The Red Cross is encouraging people to keep checking the blood drive calendar on the organization’s website, because spots are filling up fast and arrangements could change.

Donating blood is considered an essential activity, so donors will be in compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.

Edwards said local organizations interested in hosting a blood drive should visit redcross.org, where there is a “Hosting a Blood Drive” tab on the main page.

By Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

