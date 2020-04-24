Two struck by train Thursday night

ROCKINGHAM — Two people were struck by a train Thursday evening.

The victims are Christopher Wayne Schoonover, 26 years old, and Tasha Marie Brayboy, 32 years old, both of Rockingham. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in an email Friday afternoon that the status of the pair is “unknown at this time.”

“(Schoonover and Brayboy) were alive when (emergency medical personnel) flew them out last night,” said Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge.

Investigators learned that the pair were sitting together on the tracks prior to being struck by a CSX Transportation train. Deputies responded to a call in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a train at 8:28 p.m. Thursday.

First responders at the scene found the pair about approximately 666 feet away from the train locomotive. The train stopped approximately 300 yards east of North Beaunit Avenue.

“Both victims were transported from the scene to a second location where they were then life-flighted to a Trauma Medical Center for further emergency medical treatment,” read a release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_police-lights-1.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

