Burlington Industries reports 2 COVID-19 cases, not considered an ‘outbreak’

CORDOVA — Two employees at the Burlington Industries plant located in Cordova have tested positive for COVID-19, the company and local health officials have confirmed.

Burlington informed their staff of the two cases Thursday. Health Director Tommy Jarrell said that one of these cases is an employee who lives in Richmond County, and therefore is counted within Richmond County’s total COVID-19 cases. The other case is an individual that is not a resident of Richmond County.

“The Richmond Plant located in Cordova has received notice of two employees who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The health and safety of our employees is our top priority and we wish the affected employees a full recovery,” said Delores Sides, director of Corporate Communications & Human Resources for Elevate Textiles, Burlington’s parent company.

Jarrell said these two cases are not believed to have transferred the virus between each other and that he does not consider this an “outbreak.” The Richmond County resident’s case is considered community spread as of Friday, meaning that health officials do not know where the individual contracted the virus. The Richmond County Health Department cannot provide information about the other case because its from another county.

“At this point we think, yes, it’s community spread because we don’t see an outbreak in Burlington Industries so we don’t think it’s work related,” Jarrell said. “If they had 20 people down there diagnosed then you would say that’s a work outbreak there, but you can’t take one case and say that’s a work outbreak.”

This community spread classification is subject to change as the Health Department gathers more information, Jarrell added.

Both individuals have not worked since they began showing symptoms, Sides said, and the company “immediately assessed potential exposure within the facility.” Employees at the plant were notified within 24 hours of the cases being identified, according to Sides.

Jarrell said the company has removed other employees that were working with the employees who tested positive. Sides did not respond when asked Friday morning to confirm if other employees had been sent home.

Sides said that the company has been operating under “strict” social distancing rules since the beginning of the crisis and is using face masks and additional cleaning measures to reduce the risk of the virus being transferred.

“Additionally, the facility monitors employee temperatures daily and performs daily sanitation of common areas and employee work station touch points at the beginning and end of each shift,” she said.

The Burlington case who is a Richmond County resident was included in the eight new cases reported by the Health Department on Thursday, according to Jarrell. Each case is treated individually to determine the risk that the virus was transferred to other people before recommending that anyone else be sent home from work, Jarrell explained.

“At this point, in every case, if it’s involved any employers, there haven’t been any issues with any employers not wanting to cooperate,” Jarrrell said. “They’ve all been very forthcoming with us.”

Richmond County has 30 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two deaths, one person currently hospitalized, and 27 under home isolation, as of Friday morning. Four of these were employees at the Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, seven were contracted while the patients were working outside the county, and the other 19 are considered community spread.

Richmond County’s first case of the virus was reported on Monday, April 6.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

