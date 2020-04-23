RCC’s Flex4 Program to help new students

Contributed photo For more information about the Flex4 program or to register for Fall Semester at RichmondCC, contact Student Services directly at (910) 410-1700. Contributed photo For more information about the Flex4 program or to register for Fall Semester at RichmondCC, contact Student Services directly at (910) 410-1700.

HAMLET – Richmond Community College is rolling out a new plan to help people with limited time complete an associate in arts degree in a convenient format.

The new Flex4 path allows students to enroll in 8-week classes, giving the option to travel to the Hamlet campus one evening a week for four weeks and then completing the class online for the remaining four weeks. An associate in arts degree is designed for those with a career goal which requires a four-year degree. This transfer degree comprises the first two years of a typical four-year degree by getting all of the general education requirements completed close to home, at a lower cost, and in smaller classes to aid with success. Pairing this new Flex4 format with our co-admission’s agreements available with several universities, it is now even more convenient to get to the career you want.

Our new Flex4 program is a wonderful opportunity for those that have work or family obligations during the day to further their education and improve their lives,” said Kevin Parsons, Vice President for Instruction at RichmondCC.

“As the old saying goes, with more knowledge comes more power! Once you’re finished you will be in a position for that promotion you have been dreaming of or a more fulfilling career opportunity that’s been just out of your reach,” said Parsons.

This approach allows students to interact directly with their instructor, become comfortable with expectations and assignments, and remove hesitation about being successful in an online class.

This plan was designed with busy parents or an alternating shift worker in mind. Those who need a lot of flexibility in order to complete their college degree would also benefit from this new completion format.

Registration for fall semester 2020 is underway and counselors are ready to assist. RichmondCC has class options for students who are interested in short-term training, online, traditional, a combination of both and including the new Flex4 program which starts this fall.

