Affair on the Square cancelled

Affair on the Square, the annual celebration of local businesses and vendors held in downtown Rockingham scheduled for May 14, has been cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19, the Rockingham Downtown Corporation announced Thursday. “We hope everyone stays safe and we look forward to our fall Affair on the Square event,” read the RDC’s announcement on Facebook.