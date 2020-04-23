Hamlet close to hiring interim manager

File photo Former Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton signs documents making his manager position in Ranlo official last month. File photo Former Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton signs documents making his manager position in Ranlo official last month.

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet is close to reaching a deal with its interim city manager following the departure of former City Manager Jonathan Blanton last week.

Mayor Bill Bayless said Wednesday that the city is finalizing a contract with a candidate from outside the city, and will announce their name when the papers are signed later this week.

Blanton, 27, served as city manager for just over three years, taking office in January 2017. He has been sworn in the city manager of Ranlo, a suburb on the west side of Charlotte with a population of about 3,600. He is the first city manager in the town’s history. Following the announcement of his resignation in March, Bayless said he hoped that the city of 6,300 would continue the path Blanton lead them on.

“He has done a fantastic job, he’s made a ton of improvements and we’re hopeful that we can just progress with the things he’s started,” Bayless said. “He needed to get back close to home, that’s going to be a big thing for him.”

The decision to leave Hamlet “has been incredibly difficult and particularly painful,” Blanton said.

“I chose to embark on a career in local government to help others and to make a positive impact through a life of public service,” Blanton wrote in his resignation letter. “I feel like I have done that just that over my tenure as city manager here in Hamlet.”

Blanton said his proudest accomplishment was hiring Tommy McMasters as Chief of Police of the Hamlet Police Department, along with earning the trust of the City Council to make the decision to hire McMasters.

“Chief McMasters was the first Chief of Police to not be promoted from within the department in decades and has built an organization that embodies strength, professionalism, and structure,” Blanton said in an email.

Another one of Blanton’s major initiatives was the revitalization of the Hamlet City Lake, which has seen numerous renovations over the last year and has many more to come.

When he initially took the job in January 2017, Blanton was the third city manager Hamlet had had in less than three years. Blanton earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Carolina Upstate. He then moved to Charlotte where he obtained his juris doctorate and master’s degree in public administration through a dual-degree program between the Charlotte School of Law and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Candidate name not yet announced

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

