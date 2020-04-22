AGInnovation Center to help farmers distribute produce during crisis

File photo Sandhills AGInnovation Center Manager Davon Goodwin, left, weighs a bushel of peas during a demonstration of the shelling process at the Center in 2018. Those who want more information about the Richmond Fresh initiative can contact Goodwin at 910-992-8176 File photo Sandhills AGInnovation Center Manager Davon Goodwin, left, weighs a bushel of peas during a demonstration of the shelling process at the Center in 2018. Those who want more information about the Richmond Fresh initiative can contact Goodwin at 910-992-8176 [email protected]

ELLERBE — The Sandhills AGInnovation Center is helping local farmers who’ve experienced a loss of business because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also working to address the county’s food insecurity issues.

The AGInnovation Center provides resources and guidance to help farmers expand their capabilities and reach new markets. Through its “Richmond Fresh” initiative, which is funded through a grant from Resourceful Communities, the AGInnovation Center will supply four communities around Richmond County with boxes of produce sourced from local farms. Those communities are: Ellerbe Grove, Mineral Springs, Norman and Dobbins Heights.

The produce boxes will be distributed to the facility’s stakeholders in those communities; the stakeholders will already have identified families in their respective areas who are in need of the boxes. Arrangements will be made for those families to receive the produce.

The 12-week initiative will begin May 6. The AGInnovation Center will purchase produce from farms in Richmond County and surrounding areas, and the food will be distributed at an initial rate of 40 boxes per week. Davon Goodwin, the facility’s manager, said that distribution is “just a starting point” and will increase based on need.

“It’ll give (the farmers) another outlet to sell their produce,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin noted that many farmers have seen an increase in their local produce sales despite drops in their institutional and wholesale markets.

“The public can help by continuing to buy from local farms as much as they can and to tell their friends and family to do the same,” Goodwin said.

The North Carolina Census of Agriculture is taken every five years; as of the 2017 census, 237 farms were located in Richmond County. That’s a combined 59,173 acres of farmland.

Per a 2017 survey published by Feeding America, the food insecurity rate in Richmond County was 19.8 percent in a population of 45,447. That rate was calculated based on research from a 17-year survey of individuals in food-insecure households, as well as statistics regarding incomes, unemployment rates, poverty rates, home ownership, and race and ethnic demographics.

Richmond County’s food insecurity rate is the 14th-highest mark out of North Carolina’s 100 counties. So Goodwin is glad that the AGInnovation Center is able to help local farmers while also addressing a pressing need in the community.

“The facility is community-based, and we want to be able to help Richmond County as much as we can,” Goodwin said, “especially in these hard times.”

Those who want more information about the Richmond Fresh initiative can contact Goodwin at 910-992-8176 [email protected]

File photo Sandhills AGInnovation Center Manager Davon Goodwin, left, weighs a bushel of peas during a demonstration of the shelling process at the Center in 2018. Those who want more information about the Richmond Fresh initiative can contact Goodwin at 910-992-8176 [email protected] https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_4375.jpg File photo Sandhills AGInnovation Center Manager Davon Goodwin, left, weighs a bushel of peas during a demonstration of the shelling process at the Center in 2018. Those who want more information about the Richmond Fresh initiative can contact Goodwin at 910-992-8176 [email protected]

By Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.