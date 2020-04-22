May Plaza Jam concert cancelled, others in question

File photo The first performance of the 2020 Plaza Jam concert series which was planned for May 7 has been cancelled, according to Kim Williams, event coordinator for the City of Rockingham. Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot were set to perform. “Following recommended guidance from the CDC regarding COVID-19, we are cancelling the May 7 Plaza Jam concert,” Williams said in an email. “Our community’s safety and well-being is our top priority.” She said it’s still unclear if the June 4 performance by the Entertainers will be cancelled as well. There are concerts planned for the first Thursday of every month until October. File photo The first performance of the 2020 Plaza Jam concert series which was planned for May 7 has been cancelled, according to Kim Williams, event coordinator for the City of Rockingham. Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot were set to perform. “Following recommended guidance from the CDC regarding COVID-19, we are cancelling the May 7 Plaza Jam concert,” Williams said in an email. “Our community’s safety and well-being is our top priority.” She said it’s still unclear if the June 4 performance by the Entertainers will be cancelled as well. There are concerts planned for the first Thursday of every month until October.

The first performance of the 2020 Plaza Jam concert series which was planned for May 7 has been cancelled, according to Kim Williams, event coordinator for the City of Rockingham. Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot were set to perform. “Following recommended guidance from the CDC regarding COVID-19, we are cancelling the May 7 Plaza Jam concert,” Williams said in an email. “Our community’s safety and well-being is our top priority.” She said it’s still unclear if the June 4 performance by the Entertainers will be cancelled as well. There are concerts planned for the first Thursday of every month until October.