Bypass project not impacted by DOT losses caused by virus

ROCKINGHAM — The Department of Transportation has had to delay all but about 50 of the projects it had planned to begin over the next 12 months due to a budget shortfall caused by the pandemic, but those projects that have already begun will not be affected.

Among those that have already begun is the the Rockingham bypass project, which began construction in recent months. The bypass will be 7.2 miles long and will connect U.S. 220 South (across from the Northside Drive intersection) with the U.S. 74 bypass west of Rockingham to form a portion of the future Interstate 73/74.

The four-lane, median-divided freeway is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2023, according to DOT.

The drop is traffic volumes caused by the stay-at-home order has caused a $300 million budget shortfall for DOT’s current fiscal year.

Sen. Tom McInnis (R), co-chairman of the Senate Standing Committee Transportation, said DOT’s budget is in “crisis mode” after both the response to the recent storm and the loss of tax revenue from the stay-at-home order. He said the committee has been meeting daily on this issue because, McInnis said, this moment is “really the calm before the long-term storm.”

“Because NCDOT revenue is fully funded through the Motor Fuels Tax, Highway Use Tax and DMV fees, this significant impact has forced the department to notify local governments, stakeholders and the general public that all but about 50 major projects scheduled to start in the next 12 months are delayed,” read a release from the state.

Among those that are being reschedule is a $3 million project to replace a bridge over Deadfall Creek on NC-109 in Anson County, which was scheduled to begin construction in November. Projects moving forward are funded by GARVEE bonds, BUILD NC bonds and federal grants, according to DOT.

To decrease expenditures, DOT is allowing only mission critical purchases, laying off temporary and embedded consultants, suspending or decreasing many programs and services, and implementing a hiring freeze on positions that do not impact public safety.

“The department is in the process of developing plans for potential furloughs and a Reduction in Force (RIF),” read the release. “Those plans are not yet complete and no decision has been made at this time to enact them.”

DOT has suffered $300M budget shortfall

