County to begin seeing patients recover from virus

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County is now two weeks out from its first confirmed case of COVID-19, meaning that the county will begin to see its patients recover in the coming days as the state has now crested its projected peak in deaths from the virus.

Richmond County saw its first case of COVID-19 on April 6. Since then, the number of cases has increased to 20 with 13 being community spread, or those in which health officials have not been able to determine where the patient contracted it, and two patients have died. Over the weekend, a 9-year-old patient tested positive for the virus, according to the Richmond County Health Department.

“The first case in Richmond County was 2 weeks ago so we are just at the point of recoveries,” said Health Director Tommy Jarrell. “We will begin reporting those later this week.”

A projection model conducted by the University of Washington showed that North Carolina would see its peak during the last week. On April 13, 29 people died from COVID-19 and on April 16, 23 people died from it, but state reported deaths have fallen ever since, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Still, Mecklenburg County officials are operating based on a University of Pennsylvania model that predicts Charlotte won’t see its peak in the number of daily cases until June 8, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The state of the county’s response

Dr. Gretchen Arnoczy, an infectious diseases expert with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said the hospital chain has been tracking these models closely and has prepared for a potential spike in new patients for weeks.

In addition to establishing a drive-thru testing site, delaying some routine care, rescheduling non-time sensitive surgeries and limiting visitors to the hospital, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond has worked with Richmond County Emergency Management and Health Department to develop a surge plans to be able to handle the peak of cases.

It’s not clear if Richmond County has hit its peak.

Emily Sloan, public relations director for FirstHealth, said they continue to monitor supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), and that, “…we currently feel that we have the resources needed to safely care for patients.”

What experts have learned

Arnoczy did not address the specifics of the two patients who have died from the virus in Richmond County (health officials have not answered when asked where they were being treated) but said the hospital continues to learn about how it behaves in the body.

She said that, based on the studies they’ve reviewed, up to 20% of those infected require hospitalization, 3% to 5% require intensive care, and death rates vary depending on age and other comorbidities.

“The sickest of patients experience respiratory failure – where their lungs become so inflamed they are unable to breathe without a breathing machine,” Arnoczy explained. “They can also experience a massive inflammatory response called ‘cytokine storm,’ which is when the body’s immune system creates a massive inflammatory reaction to the virus that can be deadly very quickly.”

COVID-19 symptoms typically develop two to 14 days after exposure, and most show symptoms between four and five days after exposure, the doctor said. Many will have a mild illness then improve, but a subset will have cases that get progressively worse when they reach seven to 10 days after exposure and require hospitalization, according to Arnoczy.

“When people improve, their body makes antibodies that likely help protect them from future infections,” Arnoczy said. “We are studying if giving plasma from people who recovered from the illness may help people who are still sick.”

How you can help

FirstHealth is accepting donations of sewn masks at FirstHealth Fitness – Richmond between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also accepting other PPE. For more information email [email protected]

Arnoczy encouraged residents to do everything they can to help stop the spread of the virus by staying at home as much as possible, only leaving for necessities like food and medicine.

“By adhering to the stay at home order, not only will you help keep you and those you love safe, but you will also give the physicians, nurses and staff on the frontline a better chance to successfully respond to this crisis,” she said.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Richmond County • 20 confirmed cases • 392 people tested, 382 results (97.4%) • 2 deceased, two being treated, 16 in home isolation North Carolina (as of 11 a.m. April 20) • 6,764 cases, 179 deaths • 79,484 tests completed • 373 people currently hospitalized

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

