16 County businesses granted ‘essential’ status since order signed

Daily Journal file photo Health care workers are among those classified as essential in Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order. Businesses not listed as essential in the executive order can file an application with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Daily Journal file photo Health care workers are among those classified as essential in Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order. Businesses not listed as essential in the executive order can file an application with the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Between March 27 and April 16, 20 Richmond County businesses applied to be classified as essential under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121. Sixteen of those applications were successful, three were denied and one doesn’t have an outcome listed.

Three outcomes were possible for each application: granted, denial and firm denial. Businesses with granted applications earn the right to be listed as essential. Businesses with denied applications aren’t listed as essential but can continue with what the is referred to in the executive order as “minimum basic operations” only if they comply with social distancing orders.

The order defines minimum basic operations as, “The minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business’s inventory, preserve the condition of the business’s physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or related functions,” as well any activities to facilitate the labor of employees working remotely. Businesses facing firm denials cannot operate at all while the order is in effect.

Nine of the 13 applications from Rockingham businesses were granted. Those businesses are Serrano’s Tire, Don’s Locksmith, Bobcat Truckline, Unique Stone, a property at 182 Old Highway 74 owned by Kenneth Wayne Webb, K&W Welding, Southeast Tree and Stump Removal, Veach Lawn and Lumber, and Dunn Builders.

Applications from three Rockingham businesses — U.S. Tobacco and Vapor, Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop and Cosmos Inc. — were denied. No outcome has been posted for Luxe Beauty.

All five applications from Hamlet were accepted: Graves Body Shop, RMS Trucking, Grant’s Elite Roofing, Carolina Outpatient Billing Services and VBC Manufacturing.

Hidden Acres Farms and Richmond Specialty Yarns were the Ellerbe businesses that applied. Both applications were granted.

No firm denials have been issued to Richmond County businesses.

Businesses not currently included on the North Carolina Department of Revenue’s list of essential businesses who believe they qualify to be on the list should contact the department directly. Several businesses, such as amusement parks, hair and nail salons, and gyms are not allowed to be open, per Gov. Cooper’s executive order. Those businesses need to remain closed, even if they’e in the process of applying to be classified as essential.

Businesses that are already classified as essential under the executive order don’t need to apply. Those businesses include but aren’t limited to healthcare and public operations; human services; essential infrastructure; essential government operations; grocery stores and pharmacies; food, beverage and agricultural facilities; charities, religious entities; media organizations, such as newspapers and radio stations; gas stations; and financial institutions.

Businesses in several other categories are also listed as essential. A complete list of those businesses can be found online at www.nc.gov.

Gavin Stone contributed to this report.

Daily Journal file photo Health care workers are among those classified as essential in Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order. Businesses not listed as essential in the executive order can file an application with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_CovidTest-25.jpg Daily Journal file photo Health care workers are among those classified as essential in Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order. Businesses not listed as essential in the executive order can file an application with the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

By Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.